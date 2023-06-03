Posted in: FX, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: always sunny, FXX, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, preview, season 16, trailer

Always Sunny S16; From Bloopers to Greatness; Choose Your Fighter

Here are some It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia bloopers/actual scenes comparisons; The Always Sunny Podcast asks us to choose our fighter.

With only days to go until the 16th season of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia hits our screens, we have some cool things to pass along to help pass the time. If you're in the mood for bloopers, we have four featurettes covering a sample of Seasons 2, 3, 4 & 15 bloopers followed by a look at how the scene actually played out. But before we get to that, we have a look at four "fighter posters" that were released by The Always Sunny Podcast to let everyone know that The Podcast Gang will be taking a look at S05E07 "The Gang Wrestles for the Troops" (directed by Randall Einhorn and written by Scott Marder & Rob Rosell) – here's a look:

And now, a rundown of four seasons' worth of some choice bloopers (followed by a look ahead to Season 16):

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Preview

The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. But here's a headline for you: "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns for Sweet Season 16!" But there's nothing sweet about them as Ronald "Mac" MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women's athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they're navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 1 "The Gang Inflates": Dennis and Mac get into inflatable furniture to deal with the economy's inflation, while Dee tries to find a place to crash after being evicted by her greedy landlord and Charlie wants to pitch Frank his crypto/online investment idea. And in this inflation episode, everything gets bigger – Dee's desperation, Mac's lips, and even Charlie's apartment! Written by Nina Pedrad and directed by Heath Cullens.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 2 "Frank Shoots Every Member of the Gang": After Frank shoots Dennis and Dee, they resolve to take Frank's gun away. Mac and Charlie go on a road trip with their moms to get their inheritances — for Mac, it's letters written by his grandfather which have fallen into his Uncle Donald's hands, while for Charlie, it's a jar of teeth that is now in the hands of his sisters, Bunny and Candy. Written by Davis Kop and directed by Richie Keen.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 3 "The Gang Gets Cursed": The Gang's going to be on Bar Rescue, but a series of bad omens leads them to believe they are all cursed. They set off to undo the curses and make amends to the people/things they've wronged. While Mac, who's on a run of good luck, meets Chase Utley and invites him for a catch. Written by David Hornsby and directed by Richie Keen.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 4 "Frank vs. Russia": Charlie cheers on Frank at a local chess tournament against a Russian grandmaster; Dennis helps Mac and Dee find boyfriends. Directed by Heath Cullens and written by Megan Ganz.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 5 "Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab": When news spreads of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul's visit to Philadelphia to promote their Dos Hermanos mezcal brand, the guys decide to pitch them their own liquor; the Gang takes to the skies to get a taste of the glamorous high life. Directed by Megan Ganz and written by Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton & Charlie Day.

In addition, future episodes include S16E06 "Risk E. Rat's Pizza and Amusement Center," S16E07 "Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day," and S16E08 "The Gang Goes Bowling."

