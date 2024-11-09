Posted in: TBS, TV | Tagged: american dad, seth macfarlane

American Dad Already Showed Us What Escaped Lab Monkeys Could Lead To

Wait, 43 lab monkeys escaped from a medical lab this week?!? TBS's American Dad already showed us where that could lead - and it's not good.

Well, it didn't take long after the VP Harris/Trump election results hit before whoever it is up there who's controlling everything decided to say," F**k it. While we're at it, let's have some rhesus macaque monkeys escape from a South Carolina medical lab. But not just any rhesus macaque monkeys…" Yes, that's exactly what happened this week – 43 monkeys escaped from Alpha Genesis in Yemassee, Beaufort County in South Carolina – with the vast majority of them still on the loose as we're writing this. As for the matter of them not being your average rhesus macaque monkeys, that has to do with them having been around to be experiemented on for a really, really long time. How did it happen? And how could TBS's American Dad be involved?

Alpha Genesis CEO Greg Westergaard revealed that a worker at the facility didn't secure the monkeys' door – and then it became literally a "monkey see, monkey do" situation. "It's really like follow-the-leader. You see one go, and the others go. It was a group of 50, and 7 stayed behind, and 43 bolted out the door," he shared. So far, it seemed like the escapees weren't looking to stray too far from the facility – with Westergaard adding, "They're just being goofy monkeys jumping back and forth playing with each other," he said. "It's kind of like a playground situation here." Now, we know what you're thinking. Planets of the Apes. 28 Days Later. Makes perfect sense. But for us, we can't help but think back to 2014 and the tenth season of Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman's long-running hit animated series.

In Episode 20: "The Longest Distance Relationship" (directed by Pam Cooke & Valerie Fletcher and written by Jordan Blum & Parker Deay), Haley has to choose between moving on with Millionaire Matt Davis or waiting for Jeff to return from space (a decision that Roger takes out of her hands in a big way by the end of the episode). Complicating matters is that Steve and Snot are able to speak with Jeff – still traveling with the ghost of Sinbad (too much to go into right now) and attempting to get back home. At one point, Jeff makes it back to Earth via a wormhole, only to realize that he landed in the future. Haley is now 60, Rodger has apparently redeemed himself, and Stan is fully committed to having an ape body ahead of the ape uprising he swore was going to happen. Good news for Stan? He was right. Bad news for Stan? The ape body didn't work. Maybe what that episode was – ten years ago – was foreshadowing what was to come in 2024? Stay tuned…

