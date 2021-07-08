American Horror Stories Offers Fear a New Form in Official Trailer

We had a feeling after yesterday's massive cast reveal for FX on Hulu's AHS spinoff series American Horror Stories that a trailer would be on the way, and viewers weren't disappointed. With the new horror anthology series set to premiere next week, we know that the cast consists of John Carol Lynch as Larry Bitterman, Naomi Grossman as Rabid Ruth, Billie Lourd as Liv Whitley, Matt Bomer as Michael- all returning to the AHS universe. Joining them are Dyllon Burnside as James, Nico Greetham as Zinn, Charles Melton as Wyatt, Kevin McHale as Barry, Aaron Tveit as Adam, Gavin Creel as Troy, Kaia Gerber as Ruby, Sierra McCormick as Scarlett, Ashley Martin Carter as Rowena, Paris Jackson as Maya, Belissa Escobedo as Shanti, Rhenzy Feliz as Chad, Madison Bailey as Kelley, Kyle Red Silverstein as Quinn, Amy Grabow as Tipper Gore, Virginia Gardner as Bernadette, and Danny Trejo as Santa Claus (?!?). Now, we're getting a chance to see them in trailer-action as well as what looks to be a very disturbingly sensible linking device for it all. Hmmm… okay, no spoilers until you check out the trailer below (though we're pretty sure you've zeroed in on it by now).

For a look at the official start to your "horrific" summer, check out the official trailer for FX on Hulu's American Horror Stories– set to haunt the streaming service's screens beginning July 15:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Stories | Official Trailer – Season 1 | FX on Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_oyH8Rd6IOM)

With the new horror anthology kicking off next week, here's a look back to our introduction to "Rubber Woman" in this previously-released teaser- and let just say "Rubber Man" isn't exactly going to be getting in her way:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Stories | Rubber Woman – Season 1 Teaser | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-8gwjkM6fU)

Here's a look back at the previously-released teaser "Nightmares"- with American Horror Stories premiering exclusively on FX on Hulu beginning July 15:

