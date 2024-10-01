Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: american horror stories, American Horror Story

American Horror Stories Official Trailer Unleashes Ep Titles & More

Arriving October 15th, here are the episode titles included in Hulu's trailer for Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Stories.

With it being the official start of October and only two weeks from the five-episode "Huluween" event, today seems as good of a day as any to release the official trailer for Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Stories. With Michael Imperioli, Henry Winkler, Dyllón Burnside, Debby Ryan, Jeff Hiller, Jessica Barden, Angel Bismark Curiel, Guy Burnet, Victor Garber, June Squibb, and others set to appear, we've been treated to an official teaser and two key art posters – but the official trailer is the real deal because it also confirms the titles of the five horrific chapters: "Backrooms," "Clone," "X," "Leprechaun," and "The Thing Under the Bed."

Here's a look back at the official teaser that was released last month – followed by a look at what else Murphy has going on horror-wise… outside of the AHS Universe…

Ryan Murphy's Non-American Horror Story Horror Series: Grotesquerie

FX's Grotesquerie revolves around a series of heinous crimes that have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts) feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care, and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

The 10-episode season stars Emmy Award-winner Niecy Nash-Betts as Detective Lois Tryon, Emmy Award-winner Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Emmy Award-nominee Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd, Tony Award-nominee Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie, Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon, and Travis Kelce in a still-undisclosed role.

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Here's a look back at the teaser released by Murphy Productions & FX Networks for Grotesquerie that caught everyone off-guard:

