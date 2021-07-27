American Horror Story: Double Feature Art Hightlights Aliens & Sirens

A week after some not-so-great news about production on "Part 2" of FX's American Horror Story Season 10 "Double Feature" having to be temporarily shut down due to a positive COVID-19 case as well as potential exposure to the virus, franchise co-creator Ryan Murphy kicked off Tuesday with some good news for the AHS universe. And that news came in the form of a new key art poster for the tenth season- one that clearly confirms that fans will be getting those long-rumored aliens everyone's been asking about. In fact, if we're reading into the poster properly then it looks like "aliens" and "mermaids/sea creatures" will be the themes for the two-part season. Though we would be all-in on a mermaid/alien battle- the visuals alone would be amazing:

In the same week that it was confirmed its first episode would be titled "Cape Fear", FX offered a preview of what AHS fans can expect from American Horror Story: Double Feature. In an overview trailer for the new and returning shows heading to FX Networks, viewers were treated to some quick looks of Sarah Paulson (with colored hair and in bad shape); Leslie Grossman very concerned; Frances Conroy, Evan Peters, and Finn Wittrock looking menacing; Lily Rabe in the middle of very difficult childbirth; and Wittrock finding something a bit confusing.

Here's a look at FX's official full trailer, including looks at Y: The Last Man, What We Do in the Shadows, and more:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who We Are | FX on Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_M4r8wj3Ys)

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS powerhouse alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, and Denis O'Hare will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin, Spencer Novich, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Pierce Cady, V Nixie, Kaia Gerber, and many more will be a part of the mini-seasons "Sand/Sea" for American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Story Season 10 Cast Announcement (HD) Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Macaulay Culkin (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Az-dBOtyNjA&t=4s)

