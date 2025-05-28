Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: angel, buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Angel Star David Boreanaz Honors Glenn Quinn on Late Actor's Birthday

Angel star David Boreanaz took to social media to honor and remember his Season 1 co-star Glenn Quinn (Doyle) on the late actor's birthday.

On October 5, 1999, the universe of Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" changed in a very big way. That was when S01E01: "City Of" (directed by Joss Whedon and written by Whedon and David Greenwalt) hit The WB screens, introducing us to a different corner of the "Buffyverse," with Angel (David Boreanaz) and Cordelia (Charisma Carpenter) making the move. During the first season, Angel and Cordelia would be aided by Allen Francis Doyle (or, just Doyle), portrayed by the late actor Glenn Quinn (Roseanne, Covington Cross). The half-demon, half-human hustler with a heroic side he couldn't resist served as the conduit for some truly creepy visions for Angel from The Powers That Be. Doyle would sacrifice himself to save the day in 2000's S01E09: "Hero," but not before passing on his power to Cordelia. Unfortunately, the tragic news would hit nearly two years later that Quinn had died at the age of 32 from an accidental drug overdose. Earlier today, Boreanaz took to social media to honor and remember Quinn on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday Brother. Gone to soon," read the caption to Boreanaz, with the post including a look at the two from back during their time together on the "Buffy" spinoff:

Angel: Boreanaz, Carpenter React to "Buffy" Spinoff's 25th Anniversary

"This show represents so much about life to me," Carpenter began the caption in her Instagram post honoring the anniversary of the show's debut (along with advertising key art for the first season) in October 2024. "It was the role of a lifetime (!) and, at the same time, an experience I survived. Through it all, though, I became better, stronger, and wiser. 'Angel,' 25 years later, is still relevant and firmly takes its rightful place in pop culture history. It also takes me around the world w cast mates where I/we have the privelege to meet fans and share my / our appreciation to the best fandom in the world. No matter what, I will always be thankful for that. Cordelia forever! Angel the series, forever 💕" Boreanaz wrote in his post, "25 years ago today, we premiered and was given an opportunity that I am so grateful for. Those moments live in my heart, and to this day, the fans support, love, and carry this show on! Always with me #Quinny❤️ #AH" (referencing Quinn's passing). Here's a look at Boreanaz's post:

