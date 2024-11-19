Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Arcane, League of Legends

Arcane Season 2 Act 3 Sneak Peek: Can Jinx & Vi Rewrite The Story?

Check out the trailer for the final act of Christian Linke & Alex Yee and Riot Games' Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Arcane, hitting Netflix this Saturday, November 23rd.

It all comes down to this. On Saturday, the third and final act of the second and final season of Christian Linke & Alex Yee and Riot Games' Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Arcane will hit Netflix screens – and there are a lot of folks having a hard time even waiting that long. With that in mind, we have a look at what's still to come with the final three chapters as Jinx (Purnell) & Vi (Steinfeld) look to rewrite the story – but is it already too late?

Here's a look at the sneak peek for the third and final act of Netflix's Arcane Season 2 – but there's more! In the second edition of Arcane Afterglow, Purnell, Steinfeld, Linke, and Reed Shannon (Ekko) discuss their character arcs, the animation process, and the deeper meanings in the newest chapter of Jinx & Vi's story in the League of Legends universe:

Netflix's Arcane: The Road to Season 2

Netflix's Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover, and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends' famous champions, including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling. Animated by Fortiche Productions, Arcane also stars Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman, Elsa Davoine as Caitlyn, Reed Shannon as Ekko, Kevin Alejandro as Jayce, Brett Tucker as Singed, Mick Wingert as Heimerdinger, and Harry Lloyd as Viktor.

Without spoiling what you're about to see in this previously-released official clip, let's just say that we would definitely watch a spinoff with Ekko (Reed Shannon) and Heimerdinger (Mick Wingert) in some kind of "buddy cops" deal. We think you'll agree after you watch. Following that, we get to see the expression "Enemy of My Enemy" play out in a very interesting way…

Here's a look back at the Geeked Week 2024 trailer, with the sneak preview of Netflix's Arcane Season 2 kicking in around the one-minute mark – followed by the sneak preview that was released as part of the four-day fan event:

