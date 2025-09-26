Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Baywatch

Baywatch: '90s Rescue Drama Reboot Set for FOX's 2026-27 Season

FOX has ordered a reboot of the beloved '90s beach rescue series Baywatch for the 2026-27 television season, co-producing with Fremantle.

Original creators Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz, and Gregory J. Bonann will return as executive producers

Showrunner Matt Nix will helm the new Baywatch, promising modern stories and rising stars for a new generation

Baywatch became a global sensation after syndication, spawning spin-offs, reunions, and a 2017 movie

The lifeguards will be back on duty as Baywatch will be rebooted, thanks to Fox and Fremantle, who will team up for a 12-episode order slated for the 2026-27 season. Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz, and Gregory J. Bonann, who created the original series in 1989 for NBC, will be back to executive produce alongside Dante Di Loreto and showrunner Matt Nix. NBC lacked faith, cancelling the show after the first season, but Baywatch became a global phenomenon with its second life on syndication, turning slow-motion running during the opening credits into an art form, running 10 more seasons through 2001, a reunion, and spawned the spinoff series Baywatch Nights, which lasted two seasons, and a 2017 feature film adaptation.

Baywatch to Return as a Reboot Courtesy of Fox & Fremantle

"In its first run, 'Baywatch' defined an entire era of beach life and elevated lifeguards to an iconic status. Now, with our partners at Fremantle, this television juggernaut is set for a modern-day comeback," said Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network said in a release. "Together, Fox and Fremantle, along with Matt Nix and original co-creator Greg Bonann, will bring the California dream to a whole new generation of fans with fresh stories, rising stars and all the spectacle that make the 'Baywatch' franchise a global sensation."

Baywatch featured an ensemble cast starring David Hasselhoff as Mitch Buchannon, appearing in 206 of the 242 episodes of the series, followed by Jeremy Jackson (Hobie Buchannon) with 117, Michael Newman (himself) with 109, and Pamela Anderson (C.J. Parker) with 77. The final two seasons were rebranded Baywatch: Hawaii, with Hasselhoff appearing in every season, but 11. He also led the spinoff series Baywatch Nights for both seasons from 1995-1997.

"'Baywatch' has always been a treasured asset in Fremantle's portfolio and remains one of the most iconic series in television history globally. We have found the perfect partners in Fox to help us maintain this legacy. With Matt Nix at the helm, we are in great hands, as he excels at telling engaging and entertaining stories," said Christian Vesper, CEO of global drama for Fremantle. "Our goal is to reconnect with existing fans while also introducing a new generation to the world of these famous lifeguards."

The 2017 film adaptation of Baywatch starred Dwayne Johnson as Mitch Buchannon, Zac Efron as Matt Brody (played by David Charvet in the series), Priyanka Chopra as Victoria Leeds (original character and film's featured villain), Alexandra Daddario as Summer Quinn (played by Nicole Eggert in the series), and Kelly Rohrback as C.J. Parker. Other actors also filled other roles from the series. Anderson and Hasselhoff made cameos playing original characters, Captain Casey Jean Parker (a tongue-in-cheek reference to what the C.J. stood for in the series) and "The Mentor," respectively.

