Bosch: Legacy Star Madison Lintz Set for "Eve Ronin" Series Adapt

Madison Lintz, who played Maddie on Bosch: Legacy, will executive produce and star in Eve Ronin, based on author Lee Goldberg's novels.

Based on Lee Goldberg's hit novels, Eve Ronin follows the youngest female homicide detective in LA County.

Lintz praises Eve Ronin as a complex, resilient character and expresses excitement for her dual role.

The series is backed by veteran crime-drama producers; a streaming home is expected, possibly Amazon Prime.

Madison Lintz, who played Harry Bosch's rookie cop daughter Maddie in Bosch: Legacy, will be playing the lead role in the upcoming cop series Eve Ronin, based on Lee Goldberg's books about the Los Angeles detective. She will, of course, executive produce. The Eve Ronin series follows the youngest homicide detective in the history of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as she works to uncover the crimes behind the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Known for her tenacity and grit, Ronin tackles high-stakes cases around the city while "battling institutional resistance and her own personal demons."

In the first Eve Ronin book, "Lost Hills", a video of Deputy Eve Ronin's off-duty arrest of an abusive movie star goes viral, turning her into a popular hero at a time when the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is plagued by scandal. The sheriff, desperate for more positive press, makes Eve the youngest female homicide detective in the department's history.

Now Eve, with a lot to learn and resented by her colleagues, has to justify her new badge. Her chance comes when she and her burned-out, soon-to-retire partner are called to the blood-splattered home of a missing single mother and her two kids. The horrific carnage screams multiple murder—but there are no corpses.

Eve has to rely on her instincts and tenacity to find the bodies and capture the vicious killer, all while battling her own insecurities and mounting pressure from the media, her bosses, and the bereaved family. It's a deadly ordeal that will either prove her skills…or totally destroy her.

"I am beyond thrilled to bring Eve Ronin to life," Lintz shared. "From the moment I picked up Lee's books, I knew this was a character and a story I needed to be a part of. Eve's determination, complexity, and resilience make her a dream role, and I am honored to take on this challenge on both sides of the camera."

"Madison is the embodiment of Eve Ronin," author Goldberg said of Lintz's casting. "She brings both the raw intensity and vulnerability that define the character. Her passion for the project, coupled with her talent, ensures that the series will stay true to the heart of the books while taking Eve's story in bold new directions."

Craig Dorfman, Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black, Selma), Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia and Lee Goldberg (Mystery 101, Monk, Diagnosis Murder), all veterans of detective shows, will serve as the series executive producers, which means they'll be part of the writer's room. A streamer has not been announced, but given Lintz's relationship with Amazon Studios from her time on the Bosch: Legacy series, the series might premiere on Prime.

