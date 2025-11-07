Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: blue bloods, boston blue

Boston Blue: Check Out Our Updated S01E04: "Rites of Passage" Preview

Check out our updated preview for CBS's Boston Blue S01E04: "Rites of Passage" and our look ahead at what's still to come this season.

In tonight's episode of CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue, Lena (Martin-Green) and Danny (Wahlberg) investigate the murder of a shop owner, the Silver family honors patriarch Ben Silver on the one-year anniversary of his death, and much more. With that in mind, we have an updated preview for S01E04: "Rites of Passage" that includes an official overview, image gallery, promo trailer, and sneak peeks. In addition, we have overviews and image galleries for S01E05: "Suffer the Children" (Nov. 14th) and S01E06: "Code of Ethics" (Nov. 21st) – here's a look!

UPDATE: Xochitl Gomez (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) is joining the cast this season in a recurring role, with Gomez set to make her debut during S01E06: "Code of Ethics" (Nov. 21st). Gomez's Penny is a quick-witted, charming young woman with a mysterious past who crashes into Sean's (Mika Amonsen) life.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episodes 4-6 Previews

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 4: "Rites of Passage" – As the Silver family observes Yahrzeit to honor patriarch Ben Silver on the one-year anniversary of his death, Lena and Danny investigate the murder of a beloved shop owner. Meanwhile, Sarah responds to a hostage crisis and Mae faces a difficult legal decision. Directed by Jackeline Tejada, with a story by Pam Veasey.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 5: "Suffer the Children" – Danny and Lena take on a high-stakes murder case that leads to one of Boston's most infamous unsolved crimes. Meanwhile, tensions rise within the Silver family as a complex shooting case sparks debate over accountability and parenting. Directed by Terri Kopp, with a story by Antonio Negret.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 6: "Code of Ethics" – With an assist from NYPD's Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), Danny and Lena hunt down a serial home invader. Sean's budding romance faces unexpected complications. Meanwhile, Mae and Sarah uncover a troubling leak that could upend the justice system. Directed by Sherwin Shilati, with a story by Terence Paul Winter.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

