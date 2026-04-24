Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: blue bloods, boston blue

Boston Blue S01E16: Anatomy of a Bomb Preview: Hospital Hostage Crisis

Here's our updated preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Boston Blue, S01E16: "Anatomy of a Bomb," and our look at the rest of the season.

Article Summary Boston Blue S01E16 “Anatomy of a Bomb” sends Danny and Lena into a hospital hostage crisis tied to a transplant error.

The Boston Blue preview includes the official episode overview, trailer, and sneak peeks teasing a darker mystery tonight.

Season 1 teases escalate with Episode 17 “L’dor Vador,” as a serial killer clue sparks a race to find a missing child.

Boston Blue’s final stretch sets up Episodes 18-20 with murder, political fallout, buried grief, and a tense season finale.

Based on what we have waiting for you below, CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue isn't planning on letting up as it speeds towards its season finale. First up, S01E16: "Anatomy of a Bomb" sees a hospital hostage crisis take an unexpected turn. For clues to what's to come tonight, we have an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks to help you out. In addition, we have overviews and image galleries for S01E17: "L'dor Vador," S01E18: "Personal Foul," S01E19: "Chasing Monsters," and the May 22nd season finale, S01E20: "Patrol."

Boston Blue S01E16 – S01E19 & Season 1 Finale Previews

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 16: "Anatomy of a Bomb" – When a crisis erupts at a local hospital over a critical transplant error, Danny and Lena work to calm a volatile situation while the rest of the team uncovers a darker mystery tied to the case. Meanwhile, an unexpected encounter pushes Lena to reflect on her past. Directed by Randy Zisk, with a story by Estevan.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 17: "L'dor Vador" – When a captured serial killer hints at the whereabouts of a missing child, Danny teams up with a familiar ally in a tense race against time. Meanwhile, health scares and long‑kept family secrets surface, forcing members of the team to confront personal truths. Bridget Moynahan guest stars as Erin Reagan. Directed by Anton Cropper, with a story by Brandon Sonnier & Elliott Patzkowsky.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 18: "Personal Foul" – When a college basketball star is threatened, Danny and Lena race to protect them while solving a murder. Meanwhile, deeply personal conflicts and moral dilemmas surface, forcing the team to confront difficult truths about loyalty, identity, and justice. Directed by Anton Cropper, with a story by Jamila Daniel.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 19: "Chasing Monsters" – A deadly threat strikes close to home, pulling Lena, Danny and the team into an intense investigation that stirs buried grief and tests their resolve. At the same time, Mae faces a political and personal reckoning, prompting a revelation that pushes Lena toward a life-changing decision. Directed by Sherwin Shilati, with a story by Terri Kopp.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 20: "Patrol" – A dangerous investigation collides with pivotal personal and professional decisions, pushing the team to their limits. As the D.A. election draws closer, shifting dynamics and an unexpected incident heighten the urgency and raise new questions for everyone involved. Directed by Sherwin Shilati, with a story by Brandon Sonnier & Brandon Margolis.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

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