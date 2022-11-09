Brec Bassinger Discusses DC's Stargirl End, Says Series Was Shopped

DCU fans have been watching the slow, painful death of The CW they once knew over the past year, with the news and eventual sale of the network by Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery to Nexstar bringing the end to many beloved series, including Batwoman, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Naomi. That meant heading into Halloween, only DC's Stargirl, Superman & Lois, and The Flash (which was confirmed to return for an abbreviated ninth & final season) remained. But by the end of the day, only the latter two would remain. Now, thanks to the November 16thth edition of the Wayne Ayers Podcast and TVLine, DC's Stargirl star Brec Bassinger is opening up about what it was like to get the news that the series was ending and how it was an "emotional roller coaster" waiting to see if the series would be picked up by another streaming service (a topic not publically addressed until now).

"The news about 'Stargirl' had kind of been on and off," Bassinger explained during the interview. "I actually found out in May that 'Stargirl' might not be picked up for a fourth season [close to two months after Season 3 filming wrap]. I was actually flying to an event for 'Stargirl' when I got the news. But that being said, it wasn't for sure." What would follow would be months of ups and downs fueled by unfounded rumors of a renewal or a pending new home. "The next few months… became this emotional roller coaster of, 'Yeah, I think it's going to get picked up' or, 'Oh, no, we're pitching to a different streaming service…' It just became this emotional roller coaster." Warner Bros. TV has not responded to Bassinger's comments regarding the series being unsuccessfully pitched for a new home.

Here's Our Updated Look at The Final Season of The CW's DC's Stargirl

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 10 "Frenemies – Chapter Ten: The Killer": THE AFTERMATH – Courtney (Bassinger) and the team regroup after a dramatic confrontation leaves battle lines clearly drawn. A terrifying discovery made by Mike (Trae Romano) and Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) forces Pat (Luke Wilson) and Sylvester (Joel McHale) to go on high alert. Finally, Paula (Joy Osmanski) and Larry (Neil Hopkins) take matters into their own hands to make things right. The episode was directed by Andi Armaganian and written by James Dale Robinson & Taylor Streitz.

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 11 "Frenemies – Chapter Eleven: The Haunting": SEEKING FORGIVENESS – As Courtney, Sylvester, and the JSA plot to take down a major threat, the arrival of someone from their past sends shock waves through the town. Luke Wilson, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Sansone, and Brunson also star. The episode was directed by Jennifer Phang and written by Steve Harper & Maytal Zchut.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan). Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.