Brooklyn Nine-Nine Returns August 12; Going Out in "Blaze of Glory"

As production rolls along on the 10-episode eighth and final season of NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine, fans are learning when the series will be opening the doors to the precinct for one last ride. Previously, we learned that the series' eighth season would premiere after the Tokyo Summer Olympics in August- and now we know that date will be Thursday, August 12, with two back-to-back episodes starting at 8 pm (with subsequent episodes airing on Thursdays). "It will launch in August, coming out of the Summer Olympics, which is a coveted slot. We can think of nothing more deserving than giving it to the final season of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine.' This is a beloved show and we wanted to give it a slot where it had access to the biggest possible audience," explained Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Returning for the final season is Andy Samberg as Det. Jake Peralta, Andre Braugher as Capt. Raymond Holt, Melissa Fumero as Sgt. Amy Santiago, Terry Crews as Lt. Terry Jeffords, Joe Lo Truglio as Det. Charles Boyle, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, and Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker as veteran officers Det. Scully and Det. Hitchcock, respectively. Now here's a look at the cast discussing what's still to come:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Nine-Nine's Going Out in a Blaze of Glory – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oRFDHqFiYoE)

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Season 8 follows NYPD's 99th Precinct's Det. Jake Peralta and Capt. Raymond Holt and their lovable colleagues as they balance their personal and professional lives over the course of a difficult year.

"I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve," said Brooklyn Nine-Nine executive producer Dan Goor when it was announced earlier this year that the series would be ending after eight seasons. "When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, 'I'm in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,' which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned."

Goor continued, "I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story, and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape."