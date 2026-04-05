Posted in: ABC, BBC, NBC, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: easter, iran, opinion, trump

CNN, BBC & More React to Trump's Easter Sunday F-Bomb Threat to Iran

Here's what CNN, BBC, NBC News' Meet the Press, and more had to say about Trump posting an F-bomb threat to Iran on Easter Sunday morning.

What better way to kick off an Easter Sunday than taking to social media to prove just how much you believe in the teachings of Jesus Christ by threatening to annihilate an entire nation, committing a ton of international war crimes in the process? We know what you're thinking: "What's that Paddington the Bear got himself into this week?" No, we're talking about Donald Trump, who took to his version of social media to threaten to destroy Iran's power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz isn't opened by Tuesday. You know, the same Strait that Trump told us was no big deal and that the NATO nations would have to take care of? And he went the "potty mouth" route just to show us how "action hero" he (or whoever wrote the post) is: "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F***kin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."

Well, you can only imagine what the folks on a number of the news networks had to say this morning about it – some (rightfully) calling him out for it and questioning his mental state, while Trump's lackeys attempted to spin something they would've crucified President Barack Obama over. "People see this president as having blundered into a war with no clear rationale, and there's no amount of cursing or boasting or tough talk that will cover up for the fact that this president didn't have a rationale and he doesn't really have a plan," shared Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., during an interview with NBC News' Meet the Press host Kristen Welker. Even GOP Rep. Mike Lawler seemed forced to admit that Congress is going to have to have some say in what's going on with Iran when speaking with Welker. A "crazy concept" considering Congress is the body that's supposed to declare war – but that's before Speaker Mike Johnson started bending a knee to Trump on a daily basis.

Here's a rundown of what went down on CNN, MS NOW, ABC News, NBC News, and BBC News earlier today regarding how Trump chose to kick off Easter Sunday:

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