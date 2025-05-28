Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E04 Sneak Peek: Answering Tough Questions

Garcia checks in on JJ in this sneak peek at Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E04: "I'm Fine. It's Fine. Everything is Fine."

Earlier this week, we passed along the official image gallery for Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E04: "I'm Fine. It's Fine. Everything is Fine." This week, the spotlight shifts back to Voit (Zach Gilford) as Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and Lewis (Aisha Tyler) try to determine the extent of his amnesia and brain trauma, with some help from Aimee Garcia's (Dexter, Lucifer) neuropsychiatric, Dr. Julia Ochoa. But in the sneak peek that was released, the streaming series makes it clear that the fallout from last week's heartbreaking episode is still being felt, as Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) checks in to see how JJ (A. J. Cook) and the family are holding up.

Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E04: "I'm Fine. It's Fine. Everything is Fine" Preview

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Episode 4: "I'm Fine. It's Fine. Everything is Fine" – The team works on an organ harvesting case, and JJ (A. J. Cook) finds a cryptic video on the BAU-Gate website.. Written by Jayne A. Archer, here's a look at a sneak peek and image gallery for this week's chapter:

Heading into Season 18, it will have been six months since prisoners attacked the notorious "Sicarius Killer," Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) – leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin unleashing terror across the country. To stop this deadly group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit, who has his own agenda. Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and RJ Hatanaka – with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. In addition, Matthew Gray Gubler's (CBS's Einstein) Dr. Spencer Reid will return for an episode. Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) has joined the cast as Dr. Julia Ochoa, one of the country's leading neuropsychiatrists, who is assigned to help a high-profile patient recover from his injury-induced brain trauma. She clashes with Alvez (Rodriguez), who believes in a more aggressive approach than her gentle approach.

Produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios, Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!