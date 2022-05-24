CSI: Vegas Season 2 Sets Medlin, Guerra & Lee as Series Regulars

Earlier this week, viewers of CSI: Vegas were given a heads-up from returning franchise star Marg Helgenberger (All Rise) aka Catherine Willows that filming on the CBS series' second season was underway. Earlier today, we learned from Deadline Hollywood's exclusive reporting that Lex Medlin (Drop Dead Diva) & Ariana Guerra (Helstrom) have joined the cast as new series regulars, with Jay Lee's CSI Chris Park being promoted from recurring to series regular. Medlin's Beau has spent the last two decades as one of Dow Chemical's top research scientists. After the pandemic, Beau decided it was time to do more meaningful work than developing new adhesives. He took a massive pay cut, followed his heart, and graduated at the top of his class at the CSI Academy. He is now the most overqualified CSI Level 1 of all time. Beau is a beloved husband and father of four. He's a gregarious font of True Crime trivia, the owner of a depressing collection of New Balance sneakers, and very deeply out of practice answering to bosses. If he can get his head around being a rookie, he's the kind of curious sort who will enjoy having a lot to learn. Guerra's Serena is a hard-boiled, tiny but mighty, tough-skinned cynic. There is no room inside Serena for a filter. A daughter of cops and a sister to doctors, Serena is not content to let science lead the way without some saucy commentary and tough questions.

Here's a look at Helgenberger's tweet marking her official start on the series:

And here's a look back at the official casting announcement via Twitter from February:

I have something to tell you. Catherine Willows will be joining us for Season Two of #CSIVegas. pic.twitter.com/Sx6cUReFFP — CSI: Vegas (@CSICBS) February 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"The incredibly talented 'CSI: Vegas' creative team and cast did a superb job this first season, brilliantly updating and portraying the CSI universe with fresh stories and a new crime lab, proving that after 20 years, the 'CSI' fan base is still hungry for more and ready to embrace a new chapter in this illustrious franchise," said Amy Reisenbach, EVP Current Programs at CBS, back in December 2021 when news of a second season was first announced. Produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, the executive producers for CSI: Vegas include Jason Tracey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O'Neill, William Petersen, Uta Briesewitz, and Cindy Chvatal.