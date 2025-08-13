Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil, Jessica Jones

Daredevil: Born Again Star Ritter on Going "Deeper" with Jessica Jones

Krysten Ritter (Dexter: Resurrection) discusses returning as Jessica Jones for Disney+ and Marvel's upcoming Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

When Daredevil: Born Again was announced by Marvel as a continuation of the Netflix series, there were initial doubts considering the lackluster streak of MCU projects of what might be lost in the new series, but the conglomerate made sure Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio's characters in Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin were treated with as much dignity as possible easing them in their previous projects like Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Hawkeye, Echo, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to help fuel that momentum.

Then there was a setback as creative changes were announced, but it involved bringing someone from the old guard in with Netflix's The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane as showrunner and adding star Jon Bernthal back into the fold. When Born Again was released in March 2025, it was largely received with warmly retaining much of the grit of the Drew Goddard series, but the lone caveat being two of the core cast members from the Netflix series Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson received far less than expected screen time, but at least they'll return for season two (despite the latter's character's fate). With the ominous cliffhanger that includes Bernthal's Frank Castle/Punisher (with his limited series having wrapped filming) capture at the hands of Kingpin, we get another return with Netflix's Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter returning for DDBA season two, reprising her role as the title character, speaking to Collider about what little she can talk about the series.

Daredevil: Born Again: Krysten Ritter on Her Jessica Jones Return

"To revisit [Jessica] and go deeper with her, back to back with this?" Ritter said while promoting her role on Dexter: Resurrection. "It's everything that you dream of." In the Showtime series, she plays serial killer Mia Lapierra. "Creatively, for me as a performer, getting to play both of these roles back to back, something very new and fresh, very different, [Mia's] very glamorous and dangerous. And then this superhero, a character that I worked so hard on, that I know in my body, I love her — that's so rare to have a character like her. I think she's one of the coolest female characters ever, and to have that comeback story."

Ritter appeared in all 39 episodes across three seasons of the Melissa Rosenberg-created series from 2015-2019 battling the likes of Kilgrave (David Tennant), her mother Alisa Jones/Leslie Hansen (Janet McTeer), and her best friend Trish Walker/Hellcat (Raechel Taylor), and reprised her role for the crossover series The Defenders alongside Cox. For more on Ritter's role on Dexter: Resurrection and past comments about her return as the superhero-turned-PI, you can check out the article.

