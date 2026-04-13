Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again: Yup, Even The Watcher Is Watching Season 2

It wasn't just your imagination. Marvel TV boss Brad Winderbaum seemingly confirmed that The Watcher did appear in Daredevil: Born Again.

Article Summary Marvel TV boss Brad Winderbaum seemingly confirms The Watcher's appearance in Daredevil: Born Again.

The Watcher, known from Marvel Animation, is teased in live-action during an intense Daredevil escape scene.

Speculation rises about Uatu’s role and whether actor Jeffrey Wright could appear physically in the MCU.

The Watcher's live-action debut may hint at MCU multiverse stories, raising intrigue for Daredevil's future.

The latest Easter Egg in the Marvel Television series Daredevil: Born Again is rather a unique one since the character, Uatu, aka The Watcher, has only physically appeared in the animated end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the main character and narrator in What If…?, and appearances in I Am Groot, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda, and Marvel Zombies. Marvel TV executive Brad Winderbaum shared a subtle reference on Instagram, a screenshot of the moment when we make out a dark figure with familiar eyes, which, coincidentally, could also be mistaken for ceiling lights. As Matt's Daredevil (Charlie Cox) escapes from the scene after pulling Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) from Fogwell's Gym through glass following the assassination attempt at Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) lopsided boxing match, Winderbaum added the caption, "Always watching…"

Daredevil: Born Again: What Does The Watcher's Appearance Mean in the Live-Action MCU?

Uatu's appearance could be a one-off or lead to something more in the future. With four more episodes and an entire third season to go, this could mean anything. If he physically appears, will he be a CG character? Will Jeffrey Wright, who voices the character, physically step in? It does bring a certain intrigue whether the grounded series will have an interdimensional wrinkle dynamic in the future, but there are certainly concerns about potentially ruining what has already been built and established in that world. The worst I feel can happen is we see a Foggy (Elden Henson) from a different Earth, go into Earth-616, the proper home base of the MCU, cheapening his Born Again death.

While a Foggy variant just scratches the surface of potential bad ideas, perhaps I'm reading too much into this. Maybe the idea is that introducing the Watcher in live-action forces the audience to think about how else his presence can shape the live-action MCU in the future as we inch closer to Avengers: Doomsday. Until then, we can only "dream" of the possibilities. New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again stream Tuesdays on Disney+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!