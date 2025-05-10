Posted in: BBC, Opinion, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: david tennant, opinion, trump

David Tennant Takes On "Antichrist" Trump's Alcatraz Plans & More

Hosting BBC's Have I Got News for You, David Tennant got in digs at Donald Trump for seeing himself as the Pope and his Alcatraz plans.

When it comes to U.S. POtuS Donald Trump, as with many important social issues, David Tennant (Doctor Who, Good Omens, Rivals) doesn't shy away from sharing how he feels – or from doing a little comedic knife-twisting along the way (look no further that this year's BAFTA Film Awards). He took the opportunity to offer some great commentary on just some of the streaming piles of madness that Trump's been dropping this week during a recent edition of BBC's Have I Got News for You. Host Tennant was joined by guest panellists actor and comedian Miles Jupp and journalist Cathy Newman, and team captains Paul Merton and Ian Hislop for a deep dive into the latest news, of which Trump was a huge and messy part. Though there were any number of options for us to choose from, two moments from Tennant stood out for us:

Tennant on Trump Booking a Room in Alcatraz: Beginning at around the 6:05 mark, the topic turns to Trump's plan to reopen Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary, which was open from 1934 to 1963. Since that time (we're talking over 60 years), the area has been a historical landmark and tourist attraction. Now, as Tennant notes, Trump is calling for the prison to be put back online to house "vicious repeat criminal offenders, the dregs of society who will never contribute anything other than misery and suffering." Before shifting to the next topic, Tennant offered a personal recommendation on who the first "tenant" should be, adding at the end, "In you go, Donald. Close the door behind ya."

Tennant on "Pope" Trump: Beginning at around the 8:50 mark, Tennant and the panel discuss an AI-generated image of Trump as Pope that was posted on the Republican Party and The White House's official social media accounts. After showing the image and a few comments from the panelists, Tennant added, "Yes, it was quite a week for the Catholic church as they got a new Pope and a new antichrist" (referencing Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost being selected as the new head of the Catholic Church, taking the official name of Pope Leo XIV).

