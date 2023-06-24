Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, DGA, film, SAG-AFTRA, television, wga

Directors Guild Ratifies New 3-Year Deal with AMPTP; 87% Approval Vote

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) ratified a new, three-year deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

With 87% of those voting (6,728 members out of 16,321 who were eligible) voting in favor of ratifying the new collective bargaining agreement – a percentage exceeding turnouts for previous ratification votes – the Directors Guild of America (DGA) announced a new, three-year deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Taking effect on July 1, 2023, and running through June 30, 2026, the DGA is claiming "extensive advances" for its members when it comes to wages, global streaming residuals, safety, diversity, and creative rights. In addition, the new deal establishes minimum terms & conditions in two new areas (non-dramatic programs made for SVOD & high-budget dramatic programs made for AVOD) and includes new provisions reaffirming that generative AI cannot replace the duties performed by the union members.

"I'm proud to report that DGA members have joined together to ratify a new contract that will allow every Director, Assistant Director, Unit Production Manager, Associate Director, and Stage Manager to share in the success of what we create," said President Lesli Linka Glatter. "Our new contract secures gains on wages, global streaming residuals, safety, diversity, and creative rights that build for the future and impact every category of member in our Guild. The strength of our new contract is a testament to our Negotiations Committee Chair Jon Avnet, Negotiations Co-chairs Karen Gaviola and Todd Holland, National Executive Director Russell Hollander, and our outstanding professional staff."

Glatter continued, "I also want to acknowledge that the DGA didn't bargain in a vacuum. We stand united with writers, actors and all crew members in our shared fight to move our industry forward. We support the actors who are in negotiations and the writers who remain on strike, and we will stand with the IA and Teamsters when they negotiate their agreement next year. We won't be satisfied until we all have fair contracts that reward us for our creative work — we must create a vibrant, sustainable industry that fairly values us all."

