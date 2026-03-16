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Disney CCO Dana Walden Rolls Out Look at New Leadership Structure

Disney CCO Dana Walden rolled out her new leadership structure, including Debra OConnell as chairman of Disney Entertainment Television.

Article Summary Disney CCO Dana Walden unveils a new leadership structure as Josh D’Amaro steps in as CEO.

Debra OConnell is named chairman of Disney Entertainment Television, heading key TV and streaming brands.

Joe Earley and Adam Smith become co-presidents of Direct to Consumer for Disney+ and Hulu operations.

Sean Shoptaw takes charge of Disney's Games business, strengthening cross-platform entertainment efforts.

With Josh D'Amaro and Dana Walden set to begin their runs as CEO and President/Chief Creative Officer, respectively, with The Walt Disney Company's annual meeting on March 18th, Walden has rolled out the new leadership structure for Disney Entertainment. "The strength of Disney has always been the emotional connection between our stories and the people who love them. As fans engage with Disney across more formats and platforms than ever before, we are bringing together the full power of our creative businesses to build an even more connected experience for audiences," shared Walden in a statement released with the rundown of the revised leadership structure. "I'm very fortunate to work alongside such a passionate and talented group of leaders who are driven by the joy of storytelling, and I'm especially excited to work with our new CEO, Josh D'Amaro, as we enter this next chapter together." Here's a rundown of who's who and who will be reporting to whom beginning this week:

Alan Bergman , chairman of Disney Entertainment Studios, will continue overseeing all aspects of the company's world-class film studios, including production, marketing, and distribution, and maintaining shared oversight of Direct to Consumer alongside Walden.

Joe Earley and Adam Smith will become co-presidents of Direct to Consumer, sharing responsibility for strategy and financial performance across Disney+ and Hulu, reporting to Walden and Bergman. Earley will also serve as head of content strategy for Direct to Consumer, while Smith continues as chief product and technology officer for Disney Entertainment, and for ESPN, where he will continue to report to ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro .

and will become co-presidents of Direct to Consumer, sharing responsibility for strategy and financial performance across Disney+ and Hulu, reporting to Walden and Bergman. Earley will also serve as head of content strategy for Direct to Consumer, while Smith continues as chief product and technology officer for Disney Entertainment, and for ESPN, where he will continue to report to ESPN Chairman . Debra OConnell will assume the newly created role of chairman of Disney Entertainment Television, overseeing the television brands, including ABC Entertainment, Disney Branded Television, Hulu Originals, National Geographic Content, and creative for 20th Television and 20th Television Animation. She will also continue to oversee ABC News and the ABC Owned Television Stations.

will assume the newly created role of chairman of Disney Entertainment Television, overseeing the television brands, including ABC Entertainment, Disney Branded Television, Hulu Originals, National Geographic Content, and creative for 20th Television and 20th Television Animation. She will also continue to oversee ABC News and the ABC Owned Television Stations. Sean Shoptaw , EVP, Games and Digital Entertainment, along with his organization, will now join Disney Entertainment, reporting to Walden. Shoptaw oversees the company's Games business and its collaboration with Epic Games, developing a Disney universe connected to Fortnite, and brings deep insight into the central role that games play in today's entertainment landscape. By combining the power of its creative engines and games, Disney can bring immersive new ways to tell stories to audiences across platforms in even more engaging ways.

, EVP, Games and Digital Entertainment, along with his organization, will now join Disney Entertainment, reporting to Walden. Shoptaw oversees the company's Games business and its collaboration with Epic Games, developing a Disney universe connected to Fortnite, and brings deep insight into the central role that games play in today's entertainment landscape. By combining the power of its creative engines and games, Disney can bring immersive new ways to tell stories to audiences across platforms in even more engaging ways. John Landgraf , Chairman of FX, will continue to report directly to Walden.

, Chairman of FX, will continue to report directly to Walden. Asad Ayaz, Disney's Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, leads teams across the company's business segments. Ayaz will report to incoming Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro and Walden.

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