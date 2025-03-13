Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: doctor odyssey

Doctor Odyssey: "Shark Attack!" Continues Tonight; Eps. 11 & 12 Looks

The "Shark Attack!" continues tonight on ABC's Doctor Odyssey. Plus, a look ahead to "S01E11: "Casino Week" & S01E12: "Sophisticated Ladies."

Welcome back to our weekly preview of ABC and series creator Ryan Murphy's Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson-starring high-seas procedural Doctor Odyssey. Believe it or not, things have only gotten worse for the crew heading into tonight's episode, S01E10: "Shark Attack! Part 2." They're up to their elbows in sharks, power outages, and medical emergencies – and that's just what's on tap for this week. After checking out the official overview, trailer, and preview images for tonight's adventure, keep going because we also have overviews for the next two episodes: "S01E11: "Casino Week" (yup, we've got a 9-1-1 crossover) and S01E12: "Sophisticated Ladies." Still to come this season, expect a return by country music star Shania Twain's Heather, as well as guest stars Paris Jackson, Charlotte Lawrence, Ava Phillippe, and Rumer Willis.

"Doctor Odyssey" Season 1 Episodes 10-12 Previews

"Doctor Odyssey" Season 1 Episode 10: "Shark Attack! Part 2" – Amid a power outage, Max (Joshua Jackson), Tristan (Sean Teale), Avery (Phillipa Soo), and Brooke (Adrianne Palicki) struggle to treat shark-inflicted wounds. As romantic tensions flare between Max and Brooke and new sparks fly between two former flames, the team must perform an emergency operation. Written by Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken:

"Doctor Odyssey" Season 1 Episode 11: "Casino Week" – It's Casino Week aboard The Odyssey, and unexpected guest Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) suspects two passengers are targeting the ship's vault. Enlisting Max's (Joshua Jackson) help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand.

"Doctor Odyssey" Season 1 Episode 12: "Sophisticated Ladies" – Tristan (Sean Teale) strives to prove himself to Avery (Phillipa Soo), while Captain Massey (Don Johnson) is shaken by shocking news. Meanwhile, "Sophisticated Ladies Week" brings a disruptive passenger onboard while the crew navigates the delicate care of a terminal patient.

From the mind of Ryan Murphy comes ABC's high-octane procedural Doctor Odyssey. Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It's all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other miles from shore. The series stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson. The series, produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken. Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay directs and executive produces. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!