Doctor Who: RTD Teases UNIT Tower Floor Minus 10; "Land/Sea" Preview

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies posted a new Doctor Who Season 2 finale tease and The War Between the Land and the Sea update.

Looking to one-up himself from yesterday, Showrunner Russell T. Davies had more to say about this weekend's Season 2 finale of Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who, S02E08: "The Reality War." But he elevated his teasing/updating game with some news about Jemma Redgrave, Alexander Devrient, Russell Tovey, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw-starring, UNIT-focused spinoff series The War Between the Land and the Sea. Regarding the former, it seems that "secrets on Floor Minus 10 of the UNIT Tower" might just help The Doctor save the day (and all of existence). In addition, Davies shared that the first "trailer tease" for The War Between the Land and the Sea will not only be shown during special cinema screening of "The Reality War" but also airing on BBC One (which means there's a very good chance it gets a wide release shortly after).

"Back in action on Saturday in THE REALITY WAR! Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and @adevrient as Colonel Christofer Ibrahim! Can they save the day with the help of secrets on Floor Minus 10 of the UNIT Tower..? ALSO on Saturday, after Doctor Who, the first trailer tease for The War Between the Land and the Sea, on BBC One and in cinemas! ♥️♥️➕🌊," read the caption to Davies's Intagram post from earlier today – here's a look:

Doctor Who Season 2 Finale: "The Reality War" Preview

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 8: "The Reality War" – Battle rages across the skies as the Unholy Trinity (Archie Panjabi & Anita Dobson, Jonah Hauer-King, and ???) unleash their deadly ambition. The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa), Belinda (Varada Sethu), and Ruby (Millie Gibson) have to risk everything in the quest to save one innocent life. Directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai and written by Russell T Davies, and with a runtime of 1 hour, 6 minutes, here's a look at the official promo trailer, the sneak peek included at the end of this weekend's edition of Doctor Who Unleashed, the updated image gallery, and Davies's Instagram post with some interesting teases:

"The Bone Palace. Le Palais d'Os! Palazzo di Ossa. Coming this week in THE REALITY WAR. Why that clock? Why the Seal of Rassilon? What are the Bone Beasts for? SATURDAY 6.50 pm on BBC One and Disney+ worldwide! ♥️♥️➕🦴." read the caption to Davies's Instagram post, with the showrunner taking a selfie from a very interesting location:

Joining Gatwa and Sethu for the big season wrap-up is an interesting cast of characters: Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), The Rani (Archie Panjabi), Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson), Conrad Clark (Jonah Hauer-King), Winnie Petheridge (Sam Lawton), Shirley Bingham (Ruth Madeley), Carla Sunday (Michelle Greenidge), Poppy Sienna-Robyn (Mavanga-Phipps), Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), Susan Triad (Susan Twist), Colonel Christofer Ibrahim (Alexander Devrient), The Vlinx (Aidan Cook), Rose Noble (Yasmin Finney), Melanie Bush (Bonnie Langford), Cherry Sunday (Angela Wynter), Lakshmi Chandra (Nila Aalia) – and some very familiar names and faces. With a lineup like that on tap for the second season finale, you know things are going to get serious…

