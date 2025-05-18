Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: RTD's Season 2 Clues: Unholy Trinity NOT Revealed & More

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies dropped some clues to the Season 2 finale, including how the Unholy Trinity HASN'T been revealed yet.

While fans continue debating the meanings behind this week's episode of Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who, we're getting some early looks at what's ahead with S02E07: "Wish World." Originally, we had the episode overview, current image gallery, and sneak peek to pass along – and then RTD added more fuel to the speculation fires. It seems that The Rani (Archie Panjabi), "Rani Lite" (Anita Dobson), and Conrad (Jonah Hauer-King) aren't the "Unholy Trio" that we've heard being referenced as being the Doctor's (Gatwa) "big bad." But that's not all, because "The Pantheon is stirring. Old friends are helpless. And the whole of reality is in danger as we hurtle towards May 24, in the Ranis' most terrifying experiment yet" (and that wasn't all).

"NEXT WEEK: Wish World. Enemies old and new unite as the Doctor faces the Unholy Trinity. This is only two thirds of the Trinity, the two Ranis count as one, cos I say so 😑 The third is lying in wait, exactly 160 years away 🤔 So stand by! This is the big one! First of a two-part finale! The Pantheon is stirring. Old friends are helpless. And the whole of reality is in danger as we hurtle towards May 24, in the Ranis' most terrifying experiment yet. Pity the fate of poor Frau Zufall! And remember, a message is calling across time and space… 'Tables don't do that,'" Davies wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, making it clear that we haven't seen all the faces of this threat quite yet:

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 7: "Wish World" Preview

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 7: "Wish World" – Traps are sprung and old enemies unite as the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Belinda (Varada Sethu) finally arrive home to find a very different world. Can the Doctor see the truth before midnight arrives? Written by Russell T. Davies and directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai, here's a look at the latest edition of Doctor Who Unleashed, which also includes a sneak peek at what's to come beginning at around the 28:10 mark. Following that, we have the official images for "Wish World" that were released so far, but we have a very good feeling that we'll be getting a full image gallery in the next few days:

Gatwa and Sethu are joined by Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), Conrad Clark (Jonah Hauer-King), Otto Zufall (Atilla Akinci), Violett Zufall (Leni Adams), Poppy (Sienna-Robyn Mavanga-Phipps), Melanie Bush (Bonnie Langford), Shirley Bingham (Ruth Madeley), Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), Susan Triad (Susan Twist), Colonel Christofer Ibrahim (Alexander Devrient), Lakshmi Chandra (Nila Aalia), Devika Babu (Josephine Lloyd-Welcome), Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson), Val Balham (Hermon Berhane), Winnie Petheridge (Sam Lawton), Brian Dale (Joshua J Parker), Carla Sunday (Michelle Greenidge), and Cherry Sunday (Angela Wynter). And we're going to assume Archie Panjabi's The Rani.

With a lineup like that on tap for the first of the season's final two chapters, you know things are going to get serious…

