Doctor Who S02E05: "The Story and The Engine" Clip: TARDIS Red Alert

The TARDIS isn't a fan of whatever the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) did in a clip from BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who S02E05: "The Story and The Engine."

This weekend's episode of Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who finds the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) coming face-to-face with the mysterious Barber (Ariyon Bakare) in Lagos, Nigeria, and reuniting with his friend Omo (Sule Rimi). Episode writer Inua Ellams shared an exclusive prequel story (with artwork by Bunmi Agusto) spotlighting young Omo's school essay about the time he met the Doctor during a terrifying forest fire in Etsako in a prequel story that helps set up S02E05: "The Story and The Engine" that you can check out here. As for Belinda (Sethu), she's on the TARDIS in the preview clip that was released earlier today – and things aren't looking too good. Because once the Doctor enters the barbershop, the TARDIS goes on red alert.

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 5: "The Story and The Engine" Preview

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 5: "The Story and The Engine" – In Lagos, the mysterious Barber (Ariyon Bakare) reigns supreme. The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) discovers a world where stories have power, but can he stop the Spider and its deadly web of revenge? Written by Inua Ellams and directed by Makalla McPherson, the episode stars Gatwa, Sethu, Bakare, Sule Rimi, Michelle Asante, Stefan Adegbola, Jordan Adene, Michael Balogun, and (of course) Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood.

Joining Gatwa and Sethu for the second season are Millie Gibson, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Anita Dobson, Christopher Chung, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave, Susan Twist, Freddie Fox, Kadiff Kirwan, Charlie Condou, Alan Cumming as the voice of Mr Ring-a-Ding, English TV personalities Rylan Clark and Graham Norton, and others – including Anita Dobson's Mrs. Flood, of course. Now, here's a look at this season's episode titles:

"The Robot Revolution": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Peter Hoar

"Lux": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Amanda Brotchie

"The Well": Written by Russell T Davies & Sharma Angel Walfall, directed by Amanda Brotchie

"Lucky Day": Written by Pete McTighe, directed by Peter Hoar

"The Story & The Engine": Written by Inua Ellams, directed by Makalla McPherson

"The Interstellar Song Contest": Written by Juno Dawson, directed by Ben A. Williams

"Wish World": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

"The Reality War": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

