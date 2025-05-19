Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who S02E07: "Wish World" Images: The Rani's Baby-Bonding?!?

We've got new images from Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who S02E07: "Wish World." What's the deal with the baby?!?

While fans continue to debate any number of aspects of this past weekend's episode, Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who has shifted its focus towards the season's penultimate episode, S02E07: "Wish World." Even though the "Unholy Trinity" has yet to be revealed, The Rani (Archie Panjabi), "Rani Lite" (Anita Dobson), and Conrad (Jonah Hauer-King) are still a deadly threat to the Doctor (Gatwa), Belinda (Sethu), and… well, pretty much everyone. Now, we're getting a look at some early preview images that should add a whole lot of fuel to the speculation fires. The Rani… with a baby?!? Could there be a Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) connection? And that's not the only headline coming out of the mini image gallery that was released.

"What awaits on WISH WORLD? Find out this Saturday on @BBCiPlayer in the UK and @DisneyPlus where available 🌍," read the caption to the teaser post from earlier today

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 7: "Wish World" Preview

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 7: "Wish World" – Traps are sprung and old enemies unite as the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Belinda (Varada Sethu) finally arrive home to find a very different world. Can the Doctor see the truth before midnight arrives? Written by Russell T. Davies and directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai, here's a look at the latest edition of Doctor Who Unleashed, which also includes a sneak peek at what's to come beginning at around the 28:10 mark. Following that, we have the official images for "Wish World" that were released so far (but we have a very good feeling that we'll be getting a full image gallery in the next few days) and a look back to Davies's Instagram post that included some very interesting wording…

"NEXT WEEK: Wish World. Enemies old and new unite as the Doctor faces the Unholy Trinity. This is only two thirds of the Trinity, the two Ranis count as one, cos I say so 😑 The third is lying in wait, exactly 160 years away 🤔 So stand by! This is the big one! First of a two-part finale! The Pantheon is stirring. Old friends are helpless. And the whole of reality is in danger as we hurtle towards May 24, in the Ranis' most terrifying experiment yet. Pity the fate of poor Frau Zufall! And remember, a message is calling across time and space… 'Tables don't do that,'" Davies wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, making it clear that we haven't seen all the faces of this threat quite yet:

Gatwa and Sethu are joined by Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), Conrad Clark (Jonah Hauer-King), Otto Zufall (Atilla Akinci), Violett Zufall (Leni Adams), Poppy (Sienna-Robyn Mavanga-Phipps), Melanie Bush (Bonnie Langford), Shirley Bingham (Ruth Madeley), Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), Susan Triad (Susan Twist), Colonel Christofer Ibrahim (Alexander Devrient), Lakshmi Chandra (Nila Aalia), Devika Babu (Josephine Lloyd-Welcome), Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson), Val Balham (Hermon Berhane), Winnie Petheridge (Sam Lawton), Brian Dale (Joshua J Parker), Carla Sunday (Michelle Greenidge), and Cherry Sunday (Angela Wynter). And we're going to assume Archie Panjabi's The Rani.

With a lineup like that on tap for the first of the season's final two chapters, you know things are going to get serious…

