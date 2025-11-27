Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who, the war between the land and the sea

Doctor Who: The War Between the Land and the Sea Gets New Trailer

Hitting the UK on December 7th, here's a new trailer for Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies's The War Between the Land and the Sea.

Fitting with the theme of today being Thanksgiving over here in the U.S., we're thankful that a new trailer for BBC and Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies's The War Between the Land and the Sea was released (even if we won't be getting it until 2026. Set to hit screens in the UK on December 7th, we're getting our best look yet at the upcoming spinoff series. As impressed as we've been with what we've seen so far, the newest look (waiting for you above) really drives home the point of just how much of a global crisis is at play.

Here's a look back at the teaser and message from the spinoff series' cast that was released earlier this month, followed by what was previously released about The War Between the Land and the Sea:

The five-part series follows Barclay (Russell Tovey), a low-level UNIT staff member whose ordinary life becomes a world of terror when an ancient species rises from the sea. Barclay becomes humanity's ambassador when the mysterious Salt (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) emerges from the Tank at a summit on the Thames. UNIT, led by Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), fights for control as humanity faces destruction.

Alongside Tovey, Mbatha-Raw, and Redgrave, the series also stars Ruth Madeley as Shirley Bingham, Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christofer Ibrahim, and Colin McFarlane as General Austin Pierce. Other previously announced cast members include Adrian Lukis, Patrick Baladi, Francesca Corney, Mei Mac, Vincent Franklin, Waleed Hammad, Iestyn Arwel, Hannah Donaldson, Manpreet Bachu, and Ann Akinjirin.

Stemming from Bad Wolf with BBC Studios, the Doctor Who spinoff was created by Davies, who wrote the series alongside Executive Producer Pete McTighe. In addition, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter executive-produce on behalf of Bad Wolf. Dylan Holmes Williams directs, with Lorne Balfe serving as the show's composer.

