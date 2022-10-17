Doom Patrol: "The Flash" Star Sendhil Ramamurthy Joins Season 4 Cast

With HBO Max's Doom Patrol Season 4 Part 1 set to premiere its first two episodes on December 8th (dropping single episodes weekly on Thursday and six more episodes in 2023), TVLine is reporting exclusively that Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes, The Flash) has joined the cast of the streaming series. And picking up on his villainous ways during his time in the Arrowverse, Ramamurthy is set for the recurring role of Mr. 104, a "charming and mysterious man of many elements" (think we might know what's going on there…).

Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities but also left them scarred and disfigured. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. The fourth season starts when the team unexpectedly travels to the future and finds an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world? So get ready to hold onto your butts as you check out the official teaser for HBO Max's Doom Patrol (returning to the streamer on December 8th):

HBO Max's Doom Patrol is made up of Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade), and Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton). Joining the cast was Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who, The Flight Attendant) as Madame Rouge; as for the Sisterhood of Dada, with Micah Joe Parker (Into The Dark), Wynn Everett (Teenage Bounty Hunters), Miles Mussenden (The Good Lord Bird), Anita Kalathara (Room 104), and Gina Hiraizumi (Dynasty) joining the cast in recurring roles (with Madalyn Horcher, Ty Tennant, and Sebastian Croft guest-starring). Madeline Zima joined the cast in the role of Casey Brinke/Space Case for the fourth season. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.