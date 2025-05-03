Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth Season 2 Finale: S02E20: "Ramen Holiday" Trailer Released

Here's the official trailer for CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth Season 2 finale, the star-studded musical season-ender "Ramen Holiday."

Heading into the weekend, we passed along the image gallery for next week's season finale of CBS and Robert King & Michelle King's Carrie Preston, Carra Patterson, and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth. With a whole lot of familiar faces set to make their musical returns for S02E20: "Ramen Holiday," the network was kind enough to pass along an official trailer for the season-ender (with sneak peeks expected soon). But before you check out the preview, EP Jonathan Tolins offered some insights into what went into making the season finale happen – here's a look:

Before checking out the preview for next week's season-ender, EP Jonathan Tolins offered some insights into what went into making it all happen. "First of all, putting this together was scheduling Jenga, trying to get everyone's schedule to work. [Laughs] It was always going to be a big swing, and we didn't know if anybody would say yes," Tolins shared. We asked a few people who were unable to join us because of their schedule. We figured we'd get maybe five, but we ended up with eight willing and able. I was writing the script in a way with slots of different, 'Well, if we have this person, I could make it this way, if it were this person…' And it actually worked out really well. We ended up with more women than men, which was good because Elsbeth is in the women's wing in jail, and so mathematically, I was able to work it out."

The executive producer continued, "The two hardest parts were the scheduling and waiting to be granted the rights to use the "Cell Block Tango." We prepared as if they were going to say yes, and fortunately, in the end, they did, because we went a long way on a limb getting ready for it, and getting the number together. We built our own prison set that was a stage. And I think there was talk that people may want to take it over, that the owner of the stages might not take it down, so other people could shoot it. It's such a great, great jail set."

Elsbeth Season 2 Finale: "Ramen Holiday" Preview

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 20: "Ramen Holiday" – When Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) tries to solve a murder, she comes face to face with many familiar suspects. Written by Jonathan Tolins and directed by Lionel Coleman, the season finale sees Stephen Moyer reprising his season one role as theater director Alex Modarian, with Retta reprising her season one role as elite matchmaker Margo Clarke. Gina Gershon reprises her season one role of plastic surgeon Dr. Vanessa Holmes, with Elizabeth Lail reprising her season one role of young tech CEO Quinn Powell. Arian Moayed reprises his season one role as cocktail bar owner Joe Dillon, with André De Shields reprising his season one role as fashion designer Matteo Hart. Alyssa Milano reprises her season two role of former mafia princess Pupetta Del Ponte, with Mary-Louise Parker reprising her season two decluttering guru Freya Frostad and Ethan Slater returning as season two's Officer Reese Chandler.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the second season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to catch New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique point of view. The second season of the critically acclaimed series brings new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce), and detective-in-training Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

