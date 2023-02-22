Essex County Trailer: Jeff Lemire Series Adapt Hits CBC/Gem In March Set to hit CBC & CBC Gem on March 19, here's the trailer & key art for the series adaptation of Jeff Lemire’s graphic novel Essex County.

A little more than four months after an update on the upcoming series adaptation of Jeff Lemire's (Sweet Tooth, Black Hammer, Secret Path) graphic novel Essex County brought us a rundown of the series' cast as well as a first-look image, we have some excellent news to report. In less than a month, the series will finally hit screens for everyone to see. Well, "everyone" who has access to CBC or CBC Gem, that is (at least for now). To mark the occasion, we have a look at the key art released and the official trailer that Lemire shared earlier today.

Molly Parker, Brian J. Smith, Stephen McHattie, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong, and Kevin Durand lead the limited series cast. The series spotlights the intertwining lives of two families living in a rural community by exploring how loss, betrayal, and trauma can impact generations and how redemption can be found through human connection. CBC's Essex County is written by Lemire and Eilis Kirwan (The Whistleblower; Nurses) and directed by Emmy-winner Andrew Cividino (Schitt's Creek, Sleeping Giant). CBC and CBC Gem will premiere the series on March 19th, with a U.S. release set to come. To check out the trailer, head on over to Lemire's substack here or check it out via Lemire's tweet below:

Despite the appearance of a close-knit community, many of the Essex County residents are isolated and lonely. Eleven-year-old Lester (Wojtak-Hissong) has moved in with his uncle Ken (Smith) after the death of his mother. Ken, a stoic farmer, must contend with his own grief and fears while raising Lester, even as Lester looks for a father in Jimmy (Durand) – a man who can barely take care of himself. Anne (Parker) is a nurse and mother who, after a lifetime of caring for others, finds herself at a crossroads when her daughter leaves for university. When Anne takes over the care of her estranged uncle, Lou (McHattie), who is suffering from worsening dementia and the ghosts of his past, she begins to unearth family secrets. Through Lou and Lester, the viewer enters a world of magic realism – Lou's present begins to merge with his past, and he literally haunts his own memories; Lester escapes into his imaginary world as he struggles to overcome his crushing grief.