Eurovision Song Contest 2025: Our Grand Final Preview/Viewing Guide

It's Eurovision Song Contest 2025 Grand Final day! Here's how to watch, the countries and songs competing, how voting works, and much more!

After two semi-final rounds this week, 26 countries have made it to today's 2025 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final. With the 69th edition of Europe's largest singing contest set to broadcast live from Basel, Switzerland, beginning at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET in the U.S., Bleeding Cool has put together a preview/viewing guide running down the essentials you need to know (with the competition's complete rules available below). First, we have a list of countries and networks that will air the big event (including how to stream in the U.S.). Following that, we have the running order of the artists in competition, along with their respective songs. Then, we take a look at how voting works for participating and non-participating countries.

"Eurovision Song Contest 2025 – Grand Final": What You Need to Know

How Can I Watch/Stream "Eurovision Song Contest 2025 – Grand Final"? We've got a rundown of the countries and networks that will air the big event (in the U.S., you can livestream the Grand Final on Peacock). In addition, you can watch the live shows on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel if they are available in your region (with the YouTube livestream waiting for you above). The broadcasters participating in Eurovision 2025 are:

How Can I Listen to "Eurovision Song Contest 2025 – Grand Final"? You can listen to the Eurovision Grand Final on the radio, with the big event set to air on SR (Sweden), NPO (Netherlands), BBC (United Kingdom), RTVS (Slovakia), RTVSLO (Slovenia), RTÉ (Ireland), RTS (Serbia), LRT (Lithuania), Rai (Italy) VRT (Belgium), ERR (Estonia), and more.

What's the Running Order for "Eurovision Song Contest 2025 – Grand Final"? What follows is the running order of countries, performers, and songs for the Grand Final – along with a look at the video for each selection:

1. Norway | Kyle Alessandro – "Lighter"

2. Luxembourg | Laura Thorn – "La Poupée Monte Le Son"

3. Estonia | Tommy Cash – "Espresso Macchiato"

4. Israel | Yuval Raphael – "New Day Will Rise"

5. Lithuania | Katarsis – "Tavo Akys"

6. Spain | Melody – "ESA DIVA"

7. Ukraine | Ziferblat – "Bird of Pray"

8. United Kingdom | Remember Monday – "What The Hell Just Happened?"

9. Austria | JJ – "Wasted Love"

10. Iceland | VÆB – "RÓA"

11. Latvia | Tautumeitas – "Bur Man Laimi"

12. Netherlands | Claude – "C'est La Vie"

13. Finland | Erika Vikman – "ICH KOMME"

14. Italy | Lucio Corsi – "Volevo Essere Un Duro"

15. Poland | Justyna Steczkowska – "GAJA"

16. Germany | Abor & Tynna – "Baller"

17. Greece | Klavdia – "Asteromáta"

18. Armenia | PARG – "SURVIVOR"

19. Switzerland | Zoë Më – "Voyage"

20. Malta | Miriana Conte – "SERVING"

21. Portugal | NAPA – "Deslocado"

22. Denmark | Sissal – "Hallucination"

23. Sweden | KAJ – "Bara Bada Bastu"

24. France | Louane – "maman"

25. San Marino | Gabry Ponte – "Tutta L'Italia"

26. Albania | Shkodra Elektronike – "Zjerm"

Here's What You Need to Know About Grand Final Voting

How Does "Eurovision Song Contest 2025 – Grand Final" Voting Work? The Eurovision audience has one very important job – voting. To make sure you're ready for when the big moment arrives, here's a rundown of what you need to know (beginning with an official video):

You can cast your vote (just not for your own country) by phone, SMS or the Eurovision Song Contest app:

The app is available on iOS, Android, and Windows devices, and it also offers live updates, your own personal rankings board, and more. In addition, if you vote through the app, you'll receive a video message from your favourite artist.

If you're in a participating country and planning to vote on the phone or through SMS, the numbers you need will be on the screen during the broadcasts and at www.esc.vote – (though once the lines are closed, they're closed).

If your country isn't competing in Eurovision (yet), we still need you. You can vote for your favourite on the Eurovision app or on the Eurovision Song Contest voting hub.

How Do Participating Countries Vote for the "Eurovision Song Contest 2025 – Grand Final"? For countries participating in Eurovision, voting will open just before the first song is performed. It will stay open right through the performances, and for approximately 40 minutes after the last song – and you can vote up to 20 times.

How Do Participating Countries Vote for the "Eurovision Song Contest 2025 – Grand Final"? The voting window for viewers in non-participating countries will open online at approximately midnight on the day of the Grand Final and close briefly when the live show begins. Voting will open up again just before the first song is performed. It stays open through the live show until around 40 minutes after the last competing song.

What Are the Rules for the "Eurovision Song Contest 2025"? The Eurovision Song Contest has a detailed set of rules established by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and approved by the contest's governing body, the Reference Group.

