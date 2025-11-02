Posted in: ABC, Audio Dramas, CBS, TV | Tagged: Family Matters

Family Matters Stars Hopkins & Williams Host Series Rewatch Podcast

Family Matters stars Kellie Williams and Telma Hopkins are set to host the series rewatch podcast "Welcome to the Family" for iHeartRadio.

It's been 28 years since Family Matters aired its final episode, wrapping its nine-season run on ABC and CBS. While nostalgia has been in demand, with shows like Full House and Saved by the Bell fortunate enough to receive remakes or reboots, there hasn't been any official word on the Winslows making a comeback. Not to say there haven't been any attempts with cast member Bryton James trying to get his proposed animated series remake off the ground. For now, stars Kellie Williams (Laura Winslow) and Telma Hopkins (Rachel Baines Crawford) are looking to start a series rewatch podcast, partnering with iHeartRadio for Welcome to the Family with Telma and Kellie, with the title playing off the closing lyrics of the series theme "As Days Go By" by Jesse Frederick.

"Welcome to the Family" Rewatch Podcast Revisits "Family Matters"

On each episode, Williams and Hopkins will share personal reflections of one of the long-running sitcoms, featuring an African-American cast, created by William Bickley and Michael Warren, and talk about their favorite episodes and characters, bringing some alumni along the way like Bob Boyett (who co-developed the series with Thomas L. Miller), star Reginald VelJohnson (Carl Winslow) and Shawn Harrison (Waldo Faldo). The two will also share how they were cast in the series and their journey through their run on the show, with Williams appearing in all 215 episodes and Hopkins appearing in 94 episodes across seasons 1-4, 6, and 9.

Williams' Laura was the primary love interest for Jaleel White's Steve Urkel for the entire series, even if most of it was defined by her rejection of him before he finally won her over. "To this day, Family Matters is one of the most-streamed sitcoms, and it is an honor for me to be able to go back in time and remember what it was like as a kid to grow up on the show and go through some of the same things my character, Laura Winslow, did. Not to mention doing it with my surrogate mom, Telma, who's become one of my closest friends and is really another member of my family, as well as reconnecting with fans and hearing how the show impacted them. We hope fans enjoy listening to these episodes as much as we have enjoyed making them!"

Added Hopkins, who played the fan favorite, Aunt Rachel, ""My time on 'Family Matters' was one of the highlights not just of my career, but my life, the friendships I made have lasted decades, so it is incredibly gratifying to relive these episodes with Kellie, who I consider to be one of my 'kids,' and talk about each episode — from the storylines you know to the behind-the-scenes stuff you don't. The fun for me is that I can truly watch as an 'audience member' now, and I'm loving it! Welcome to the family, y'all!"

"Welcome to the Family" is produced by the New York-based Audiation. Family Matters initially started as a spinoff of ABC's Perfect Strangers, following Jo Marie Payton's Harriette Winslow, who previously worked alongside Larry Appleton (Mark Linn-Baker) and Balki Bartokomous (Bronson Pinchot) at a Chicago newspaper. As the show was retooled, the narrative shifted to VelJohnson's Carl, and later, lovable, annoying neighbor, Steve.

Williams recently starred in Bridgestone's Christmas at Xander Point and BET+'s The Ms. Pat Show. Hopkins has starred in Prime Video's Clean Slate and CBS's The Young and the Restless. Family Matters, which also stars Rosetta LeNoire, Darious McCrary, Jaimee Foxworth, Michelle Thomas, and Orlando Brown, is available to stream on Hulu. Welcome to the Family premieres November 5th on iHeartRadio.



