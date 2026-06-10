Posted in: Hallmark, Movies, TV | Tagged: Christmas In July, hallmark channel

Hallmark Channel Previews Upcoming "Christmas in July" Film Series

Hallmark Channel has revealed details for this year's big "Christmas in July" event, with four new holiday movies starting July 4.

Article Summary Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in July returns July 4 with four new holiday movies airing every Saturday night.

The Hallmark Channel event previews the network’s 2026 holiday slate while bringing back fan-favorite seasonal charm.

New Hallmark Channel premieres include Christmas Under Construction, O Little Christmas Market, and more.

Jessica Lowndes, Daniel Lissing, Jen Lilley, and other Hallmark Channel stars lead the festive July movie lineup.

Hallmark Channel has posted details about its annual Christmas in July promo, with four new holiday films debuting, starring some of its biggest and most loved stars. This is the precursor to the holiday season later on this year, and just a tease of what is to come during that mad rush that usually starts around Thanksgiving. Starting on Saturday, July 4, and continuing every Saturday night in July, Hallmark Channel will debut a brand-new film and air some of its holiday favorites. Below are the synopses of the four new films, along with the main casts and debut dates.

Hallmark Channel Does Christmas Like Nobody Else

Christmas Under Construction

Premieres SATURDAY JULY 4 8/7c

Starring Jessica Lowndes and Daniel Lissing

While doing a Christmas renovation for a cozy New Hampshire cabin, Chelsea, the star of a hit reality show, Renovation Romance, finds an unexpected connection with the cabin's owner, Cooper.

O Little Christmas Market

Premieres SATURDAY JULY 11 8/7c

Starring Katherine Barrell and Stephen Huszar

An artist's fight to save her town's beloved Christmas market from a developer, but a budding romance with the architect tied to the deal may help bring about a Christmas miracle.

Snowbound for the Holidays

Premieres SATURDAY JULY 18 8/7c

Starring Vanessa Lengies and Marcus Rosner

Hotel manager Cassidy Evergreen evaluates a cozy ski lodge, but Christmas magic—and its charming owner, Trey Sanderson—turn a simple assignment into a heartfelt choice between duty and love.

Love Under The Mistletoe

Premieres SATURDAY JULY 25 8/7c

Starring Jen Lilley and Nick Bateman

Grace and her former high school crush, Ryan, work together to revive the beloved charity fundraiser and seem to constantly find themselves under strategically placed mistletoe.

Of the four, I am probably most excited for…all of them! I love these Hallmark Channel movies. They are my comfort food, and the more ridiculous the better. Zany comedy, weepy drama. Give it all to me. Saturday nights in July: don't bother me.

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