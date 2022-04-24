Fear the Walking Dead S07E10: Can Charlie Get Howard to Trust Her?

Coming off a bit of a stumble last week with the midseason return (more on that in our review here), AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is back on track (small spoiler for our review later) with tonight's Lennie James (Morgan)-directed and Nazrin Choudhury & Calaya Michelle Stallworth-written S07E10 "Mourning Cloak." Shifting the focus back to the tower, the spotlight shifts to Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) and the young Tower Ranger-in-training Ali (Ashton Arbab). When Charlie shows up at the Tower looking for a fresh start, Howard (Omid Abtahi) charges Ali to find out the truth about why she's there- and what Morgan has to do with it. Meanwhile, June (Jenna Elfman) and Dorie (Keith Carradine) realize that Howard isn't nearly the "voice of reason" they thought he was

Now here's a look at the newest preview released earlier today, where Charlie makes an offer to Howard to prove that she can be trusted- but is it a suicide mission? Following that, the official trailer for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead S07E10 "Mourning Cloak," an episode overview & preview images:

People's true intentions come out on a new #FearTWD this Sunday at 9/8c or stream it right now with AMC+. pic.twitter.com/ikE65muafi — FearTWD (@FearTWD) April 22, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 10 "Mourning Cloak": Charlie agrees to help one of Strand's rangers on a mission for the Tower. Directed by Lennie James and written by Nazrin Choudhury & Calaya Michelle Stallworth.

Showrunners Ian Goldberg & Andrew Chambliss opened up (somewhat) to EW about what Madison's return means for this season and the show's future:

This Won't Be the Madison Clark Viewers Have Been Used To Seeing: Noting her new tattoos, Goldberg explained, "Look, without giving too much away, she's in a very different place than when we left her in the middle of season 4 at the stadium. And Madison has been on quite a journey since then, as have all of our characters. And we're just really excited. Kim, I know, has spoken in interviews about this being Madison 2.0, and it really is. It is an evolution and a redefinition of Madison Clark, and it's going to be fantastic. And we're excited to reintroduce her to both fans and into the world of Fear as she kind of interacts with characters we haven't seen her interact with before."

Madison Will Be Making an Impact on Season 7… and Beyond: "She is going to be returning in a way that will impact the end of season 7 and have huge ripples going into season 8. But that's not to say when we see her this season that it will be in a small role. It'll be in a very big, impactful way." – Chambliss

Will We See or Hear About Madison's "Lost Time": "We're not taking anything off the table between flashbacks and talking about it in the present. There's obviously a lot of story to tell there, and we have a lot of ideas for how we're going to tell it. So maybe a little from column A, a little from column B." – Goldberg