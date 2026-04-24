Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country: Our S04E16 Preview; S04E19 Look: Shawn Hatosy Returns

Along with our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Fire Country, S04E16: "Not Worth the Risk," we've got a look at Shawn Hatosy's return.

Article Summary Fire Country S04E16, "Not Worth the Risk," throws Edgewater into cold snap crisis mode as Bode tests his leadership.

Jake faces a life-altering choice in Fire Country S04E16, adding major personal stakes to tonight’s CBS episode.

Fire Country also previews S04E17-S04E20, teasing a storm rescue, Bode’s past returning, and a dam disaster.

Shawn Hatosy returns as Chief Brett Richards in Fire Country S04E19, "Rain Check for Tomorrow," ahead of the finale.

We've got a double-headliner for this week's pregame preview of CBS's Max Thieriot-starring Fire Country. First up, S04E16: "Not Worth the Risk" sees the squad having to shift into cold snap crisis mode – with an overview, trailer, image gallery, and more waiting for you below. In addition, we also have overviews and images for S04E17: "Sometimes the Chaos Wins," S04E18: "Best Man," S04E19: "Rain Check for Tomorrow," and the May 22nd season finale, S04E20: "Try Not to Drown." That's where the other headliner comes in, because the images for "Rain Check for Tomorrow" also include some early looks at Shawn Hatosy's Chief Brett Richards.

Fire Country: S04E16-S04E19 & Season 4 Finale Previews

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 16: "Not Worth the Risk" – Bode sets out to prove his leadership skills during a historic cold snap that plunges Edgewater into crisis mode. Meanwhile, Jake contemplates a life‑altering decision that could change his future forever. Written by Miriam Sachs and directed by Gabriel Correa.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 17: "Sometimes the Chaos Wins" – When a powerful storm sends a massive telephone pole crashing through a family home and traps a woman inside, Station 42 races against time to try and pull off a dangerous rescue. Written by Obiageli Odimegwu & Carrie Williams and directed by Nicole Rubio.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 18: "Best Man" – When Bode's past resurfaces far from Edgewater, a volatile chain of events leads to a perilous off-duty rescue that forces him to confront guilt, accountability, and what it truly means to step up when lives – and friendships – are on the line. Written by Sara Casey & Manuel Herrera and directed by Diane Farr.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 19: "Rain Check for Tomorrow" – When a volatile blaze at the Pineville Dam triggers a cascading infrastructure failure, Station 42 races to execute a series of perilous rescues. Written by Barbara Kaye Friend and directed by Ruben Garcia.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 20: "Try Not to Drown" – After a catastrophic dam failure unleashes historic floodwaters across Edgewater, Station 42 and Three Rock battle rising waters and dwindling resources. Written by Joe Hortua and directed by Gonzalo Amat.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

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