Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: fire fly, joss whedon

Firefly Star Morena Baccarin Discusses Revival Chances, Joss Whedon

Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum: Morena Baccarin addressed the chances of a Firefly revival and if she keeps in touch with Joss Whedon.

Last week, we heard Alan Tudyk's (Firefly, Resident Alien) thoughts on the chances of a Firefly reunion and how he hopes series creator Joss Whedon will be involved with it, despite the allegations against him, during a recent edition of The Sackhoff Show, with host Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica). In 2021, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and & Angel star Charisma Carpenter went public with accusations against Whedon involving years of unprofessional and abusive behavior.

Others would soon speak up, offering their support and, in some instances, sharing their own allegations against Whedon, including Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy Summers), Michelle Trachtenberg (Dawn Summers), Amber Benson (Tara Maclay), Emma Caulfield (Anya), Anthony Head (Rupert Giles), Eliza Dushku (Faith), James Marsters (Spike), J. August Richards (Charles Gunn) and others.

Shortly after, additional claims were made by a number of people from both sides of the camera in Evan Ross Katz's Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts. Whedon would attempt to address the accusations in "The Undoing of Joss Whedon," a profile interview with Lila Shapiro for New York Magazine, but since that time, we haven't heard much, if anything, from Whedon.

Checking in with Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast this week, Morena Baccarin was also asked about the probability of a Firefly/Serenity reunion actually becoming a reality. "There's always talk. There's always people asking about it," Baccarin responded, adding that she had recently gotten a call from Nathan Fillion regarding a project. "I'll put it this way. Like, is there going to be a 'Firefly' reboot with all of us in it? Live action? I seriously doubt it. You know, that's a lot of different careers and different people that you have to negotiate with and make work and all that, you know? Schedules and whatnot. Could there be like a comic book, a thing or what? Maybe. I don't know," Baccarin shared regarding what she believes are the prospects of a revival of some type, though she has mixed feelings about a return. "Part of me would be excited to revisit that world, and part of me is also a little bit like, I love it so much where it is that I'm worried about reopening that door, you know?"

In terms of Whedon, Baccarin shared with Rosenbaum that they "had a great relationship" and that she "never experienced anything untoward" or "witnessed it," adding that "doesn't mean it didn't happen. I just don't – I didn't have that experience with him." She also noted that she didn't keep up with what was being alleged, adding that she was "blissfully unaware." In terms of if she still keeps in touch with Whedon, Baccarin responded that she and Whedon "don't really keep in touch other than sometimes in a group chat with everybody. But yeah, I wish him well."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!