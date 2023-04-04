Firefly: Morena Baccarin on Working with Joss Whedon, Reunion Interest On Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, Morena Baccarin discussed her interest in a Firefly reunion and working with Joss Whedon.

When it comes to getting famous faces from across the pop culture landscape to open up and get real on a wide range of topics over the course of a given episode, it's Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville) and his Inside of You podcast. And we have another perfect example of that this week, with Morena Baccarin (Firefly, Gotham) checking in for this go-around. Of course, it's tough to have Baccarin for an engaging hour and not ask the two questions that fans have been asking since the series ended in 2002 (and the feature film in 2005). Will the cast of Joss Whedon's Firefly ever reunite? Would Baccarin want to be a part of it? Baccarin tackles both questions in a way that some fans will appreciate and others… not so much. Complicating the possibility of a scripted reunion even further is Whedon himself, stemming from accusations of inappropriate & unprofessional conduct on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, first made public by Charisma Carpenter (who starred in both series) with others also sharing their experiences. It's a topic that Rosenbaum addresses with Baccarin, with the actress sharing what her experience working with Whedon was like.

Asked by Rosenbaum if she would be interested in revisiting the Firefly/Serenity universe, Baccarin laughed & hesitated before responding, "Maybe." Laughing at her overall reaction, Rosenbaum noted that the response "wasn't too confident." Baccarin went on to explain that she "loves those people with all of my heart" but that she also feels that there's something to letting things be what they were, that there doesn't always need to be this need to revisit everything. While definitely in favor of doing a podcast or a reunion of some type, Baccarin isn't feeling the need to personally "resuscitate the show."

From there, Rosenbaum moves onto the subject of Whedon, with Baccarin sharing that she has "no horrible stories or feelings" toward him. She shares that he could be "egotistical" but then adds that she's never met a showrunner who wasn't. But Baccarin also makes it clear that even though she didn't have the kinds of bad experiences that others have shared, that doesn't invalidate what others have been reporting. From there, Baccarin explains that she's dealt with sexist & other bad behaviors on sets in the past, and her approach has been to cut it off from the start… to confront it. Baccarin would consider a return if it was the perfect script & the perfect set-up (as Rosenbaum asks her) because of what the series meant to her, but she emphasizes again that she's also moved on from that time in her career. Here's a look at the full episode, with the Firefly conversation kicking in at around the 39:10 mark (and make sure to subscribe to the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast here):