Foundation Season 3 Official Trailer: The Mule Isn't Messing Around

Set to return on July 11th, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and Lou Llobell-starring Foundation Season 3.

What better way to celebrate the one-month mark until Apple TV+, Skydance Television, and David S. Goyer's Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and Lou Llobell-starring Foundation returns for its third season than with an official trailer? Well, guess what we have waiting for you above? But that's not all! We also have a new image gallery for the third season waiting for you below. Well, guess what we have waiting for you above. In case you missed it, the streaming series adaptation of Isaac Asimov's award-winning stories will return on Friday, July 11th (with the 10-episode season dropping new episodes weekly on Friday through September 12).

Returning with Harris, Pace, and Llobell are Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, and Rowena King. The third season of the Apple TV+ series also welcomes Emmy-winner Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, Oscar-winner Troy Kotsur, and Pilou Asbæk to the cast. Here's a look back at a previously released teaser:

Earlier this year, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Ian Goldberg (Fear the Walking Dead, Krypton) had joined the Apple TV+ series as the new showrunner and executive producer, with a Season 4 writers' room reportedly already at work. Here's a look at the new image gallery that was released, along with the official season overview:

Set 152 years after the events of season two, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings, while the Cleonic Dynasty's Empire has dwindled. As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as "The Mule," whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force, as well as mind control. It's anyone's guess who will win, who will lose, who will live, and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons, and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess.

Apple TV+'s Foundation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television. David S. Goyer also serves as executive producer, with Bill Bost, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell, Robyn Asimov, David Kob, Christopher J. Byrne, Leigh Dana Jackson, Jane Espenson, and Roxann Dawson also serving as executive producers.

