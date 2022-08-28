Futurama: 10 Episode Titles from Upcoming Revival Series Confirmed

So we all knew about the rollercoaster ride that went down when it was announced that Hulu, David X. Cohen & Matt Groening were bringing back Futurama for a 20-episode revival. At the time, we learned that Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman were returning… but no mention of John DiMaggio, aka Bender. Over the course of the weeks that followed, fans took to social media to make sure that #Bendergate was being heard by both Hulu and Disney. Then in March, everything came together, with DiMaggio confirming in a statement that he would be returning. Now that the focus can shift to the on-screen action, we actually have some pretty cool intel to pass along. Namely, ten episode titles that were confirmed by Hulu to Screen Rant. With a mix of timely references and nods to familiar characters, we have "The Impossible Stream," "Rage Against The Vaccine," "Zapp Gets Cancelled," "The Prince And The Product," "Related To Items You've Viewed," "Children Of A Lesser Bog," "How The West Was 1010001," "I Know What You Did Last Xmas," "Parasites Regained," and "All The Way Down."

Now thanks to the folks over at /Film, we learned more about DiMaggio's Futurama deal directly from the source himself during a panel at Phoenix Fan Fusion- here are some of the highlights.

DiMaggio Didn't Return Thanks to a Huge Raise- Because There Wasn't One: "People are like, 'I'm so glad you got more money!' I didn't get more money. But what I did get was a lot of respect, and a lot of head nods from people who are like, 'Yo bro, I see you and thank you.'" Though he found the fight for better pay & professional respect "quite rewarding," DiMaggio found that in the end, "trying to get money out of Disney is like trying to get blood from a stone – you ain't gonna get it!"

Hulu Had a Plan If DiMaggio Didn't Return: Reports at the time were that Hulu was willing to move forward without DiMaggio, with the voice actor confirming that the streamer was "planning on using guest stars, [and] they were going to replace Bender's voice each episode."

In the End, DiMaggio Knew Who He Wanted to "Spend Thanksgiving" With: Sharing with the audience how he and his agent discussed if "we want to be in the house having a nice Thanksgiving dinner, or… standing across the street in the freezing rain watching everybody eat stuffing," DiMaggio would eventually make the decision to return. But while he may not have gotten that raise everyone thinks he got, DiMaggio was able to derive a different satisfaction from the entire ordeal. "But listen, this was the best thing about that fight: I had Disney, Hulu, I was holding on to their collective testicles so hard that they couldn't, ya know, there was nowhere for them to go. But there was also nowhere for me to go, and who wants to hold on to those for that long," he explained.

