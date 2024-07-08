Posted in: Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: futurama, hulu, preview, Season 12, trailer

Futurama S12 Trailer: AI, Beanbags, The Truth About Coffee & More!

Set to return to Hulu on July 29th, here's the official trailer and key art poster for Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's Futurama Season 12.

We learned that Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's Futurama was given a two-season renewal green light back in November 2023, and then the news came down last month that the hit animated series would be returning to Hulu screens on July 29th. With the history lesson now over and with only three weeks to go, we are proud to share the official trailer for the John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil Lamar, and David Herman-starring series. As you're about to see in the preview above, the team is taking it up a few notches – from deadly birthday party games and more of Bender's backstory to AI influences, adorable beanbags, and… The Truth About Coffee!

Here's a look back at a previously released look at Season 12 from last month, followed by the official overview for the upcoming season – with Hulu's Futurama set to return on July 29th:

On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender's ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela's fateful, time-twisted romance.

Created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen, Hulu's Futurama follows Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000. In this astonishing New New York, he befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (John DiMaggio) and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal). The trio finds work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry's doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth. Together with accountant Hermes Conrad, assistant Amy Wong, and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg, they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe. Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler, and Claudia Katzserve as executive producers.

