Gen V Season 2: Gamma Epsilon Delta Frat Bro The Deep Goes Recruiting

Chace Crawford's The Deep is looking for pledges in a recruitment video for Prime Video and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas's Gen V Season 2.

With only a handful of days to go until Prime Video and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas's Gen V Season 2 hits our screens with a three-episode return, we're getting another look inside the show's universe now that Homelander's (Antony Starr) new world order has been in place for several months. Over at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean and supe Cipher (Hamish Linklater) is preaching a curriculum promising to make students more powerful than ever. Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann) are now celebrated as heroes ("Guardians of Godolkin"), while Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh), and Emma (Lizze Broadway) return to a very different school after being burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes will have to wait, with a war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize.

With "GodU" taking on a more militant pro-supes vibe, leave it to none other than Chace Crawford's The Deep to shift into full-on frat bro mode and begin recruiting men for the next Gamma Epsilon Delta pledge class. Here's a look at what the seven-year-serving previous president of the frat had to share with those interested:

In the new freshmen orientation video for Godolkin University, Cate and Sam welcome (and welcome back) the students while focusing on how Dean Cipher is looking to make "supers" feel super about themselves (and humans made to feel and look like cattle). Oh, and they find a way to make pumpkin spice feel creepy (not that we're fans of pumpkin spice to begin with):

Previously, we were treated to the new orientation video for "God U," with Dean Cipher making it clear that the university will be taking a more proactive/militant attitude towards supes' superiority. We never thought we would meet someone who comes close to creeping us out like Homelander does, but Linklater's Cipher comes pretty damn close. Here's a look:

Here's a look back at the key art poster that offers the Season 2 release schedule: The first three episodes debut on Wednesday, September 17th, and the remaining five episodes drop one per week on Wednesdays through October 22nd.

Gen V Team: It Was "Important" for Season 2 to Honor Chance Perdomo

One topic that everyone wishes would never have to be addressed during the show's SDCC panel was the passing of Chance Perdomo, who was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2024, before starting work on the second season. Speaking with Variety, the show's team tearfully discussed how the season pays tribute to the actor and how Perdomo's Andre Anderson remains an influential factor over the course of Season 2. "It felt really important," Fazekas shared, regarding the desire to do right by Perdomo's legacy. "The thing I'm most proud of, when you watch the entirety of the season, is he is there the whole way, in a way that feels real — because it is real. I'm very proud that we honored him, beginning to end." Thor added, "It felt very important to do. And hard. But I think it was good. [tears up] I'm happy that we were all there to do it." Luh agreed, adding, "Banding together and making something special." Wiping away tears, Sinclair echoed the sentiment of everyone there: "It's important to honor him, and I think we do that."

Returning for the second season are Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor & Derek Luh as Jordan Li, and Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, with Sean Patrick Thomas (Polarity) recurring. Joining them this season are Hamish Linklater as Cipher, as well as Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy. In addition, Ethan Slater (Wicked) had joined the cast in the key role of Thomas Godolkin, the founder of the superhero school. Erin Moriarty's Annie/Starlight, Nathan Mitchell's Black Noir, Susan Heyward's Sister Sage, Valorie Curry's Misty Tucker Gray / Firecracker, and Giancarlo Esposito's Stan Edgar will make the trip from the main series to join Chace Crawford's The Deep this season.

