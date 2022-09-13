Gen V Star Lizze Broadway Nears Filming End on The Boys Spinoff Series

If you were waiting patiently for news on the upcoming The Boys spinoff, Gen V, from Amazon, The Boys EP Eric Kripke, and showrunners Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters, then last week was a pretty good one in that regard. Not only did we get a look at some concept art from the series, but we also got a brief update from Kripke on what he's seen so far ("perverted, bloody — with heart"). Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International, of course), the self-described R-rated series will explore the lives of hormonal, competitive supes as they put their physical, sexual & moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. One of those supes-in-training who's vying for a top spot is Lizze Broadway's Emma Shaw, and it's from Broadway that we're getting our latest update. And let's just say that it keeps the good news rolling along, with Shaw letting folks know that they are wrapping filming on the project tomorrow (Wednesday).

I wrap Emma on ['Gen V'] tomorrow. What an absolute privilege and honor it has been to be a part of this show. You guys are in for a wild ride. Get ready to laugh your ass off and cry like a motherfucker. ['The Boys'] universe is expanding and it's going to be iconic," Broadway wrote in their tweet earlier today (which we have waiting for you below);

I wrap Emma on #GenV tomorrow. What an absolute privilege and honor it has been to be a part of this show. You guys are in for a wild ride. Get ready to laugh your ass off and cry like a motherfucker.

@TheBoysTV universe is expanding and it's going to be iconic Much love,

LB — Lizze Broadway (@BroadwayLizze) September 13, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"This is the VERY FIRST LOOK at the concept art from [Gen V]. I've seen the first batch of eps. Perverted, bloody — with heart! You'll love it," Kripe wrote in his tweet heading into the weekend (which you can check out below), offering an update on how things are looking with the highly-anticipated spinoff:

And here's the original tweet that got us thinking spinoff, which also included Vought making a pitch to donors to remind them that their fall donations are due soon (because they couldn't afford to fix it, right?): "At Godolkin University, we aim to provide a comfortable environment for a new generation of heroes to learn what they're made of. That's why we're redesigning the student union and dorm rooms via generous contributions from donors. Be sure to schedule your fall donation today!"

At Godolkin University, we aim to provide a comfortable environment for a new generation of heroes to learn what they're made of. That's why we're redesigning the student union and dorm rooms via generous contributions from donors. Be sure to schedule your fall donation today! pic.twitter.com/O3svbXaOOi — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) September 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Amazon's "The Boys" spinoff Gen V stars Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Shelley Conn, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Now here's a look back to July, when the cast checked in via social media:

Allow us to introduce ya to GEN V, The Boys college spinoff in the works with this brilliant bunch. pic.twitter.com/OOKjjqb87y — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"This set is really fun, and there's just a loosey-goosey comedy. It's kind of like 'Euphoria' meets superheroes, I guess," Schwarzenegger (who originally auditioned for the role of Homelander, the role Antony Starr now holds) revealed during the Just for Variety podcast. And as for how much The Staircase actor knew heading into the project? "I honestly didn't know anything. I can say that because it's true. It's not like I chose not to read something. They are so secretive about what the heck happens in this show," he explained. But considering this is The Boys we're talking about, Schwarzenegger had some idea of what to expect: "It's 'The Boys'! I know it's gonna be something f***ing crazy."

Though he's not involved with Gen V "at this point," Jack Quaid made it clear he's definitely interested during a recent interview with Variety. "I haven't really talked about that with anyone, but I'd love to be," he explained. And it was during his time filming the Lower Decks/Strange New Worlds crossover in Toronto that Quaid was able to get to know the cast. "I took them all out to brunch one day. I got to know a bunch of them. They're awesome. They're so talented. They're so cool. I can't wait for that show to come out. I wish them all the best. They're gonna knock it out of the park," he shared.

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios are set to produce, with Fazekas and Butters serving as showrunners and executive producers. The Boys creator Kripke will executive produce via Kripke Enterprises along with The Boys executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures, Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr. Erica Rosbe and Zak Schwartz are co-executive producers. Loreli Alanís will serve as executive in charge on behalf of Point Grey Pictures.