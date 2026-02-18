Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: We've Got Season 2 E11 Sneak Peeks

Returning Feb. 26th, we have two sneak peeks at CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E11: "A New Hobby, a Pervert and a Part-Time Job."

Article Summary Get an early look at Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 11 with two sneak peek clips

Jim searches for a new hobby as retirement drives Mandy and Audrey crazy in S02E11: A New Hobby, a Pervert and a Part-Time Job

Episode 12 preview: Mandy's live TV comment sparks a family crisis and puts her job and reputation at risk

Don't miss official episode descriptions and release dates for the latest from CBS's hit comedy series

With only about a week to go until Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage returns, we've got a new look at what's ahead with S02E11: "A New Hobby, a Pervert and a Part-Time Job," as Jim (Will Sasso) tries to find a hobby to fill his retirement time. Along with an official overview and image gallery, we've just added two sneak peeks. In addition, we have an official overview and image gallery for March 5th's S02E12: "The G Word and a Blaspheming Bimbo," with things not looking good for Mandy (Osment) after a comment she makes on live television isn't exactly well-received.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E11 & S02E12 Previews

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 11: "A New Hobby, a Pervert and a Part-Time Job" – Audrey and Mandy urge Jim to find a new hobby now that he's retired and driving them crazy. Story by Steven Molaro & Jim Reynolds, with a teleplay by Steve Holland & Nadiya Chettiar. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 12: "The G Word and a Blaspheming Bimbo" – Mandy makes a controversial remark on live TV that puts her job, Georgie's business, and the family's reputation at risk. Story by Steve Holland & Yael Glouberman, with a teleplay by Steven Molaro & Connor Kilpatrick. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

