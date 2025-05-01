Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts: Check Out Our S04E21: "Kyle," Season 4 Finale Preview Updates

With only two episodes remaining this season, we're back with our look at what's still to come with CBS and Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts. In S04E21: "Kyle," Jay (Ambudkar) feels like a third wheel when a visitor to the Woodstone B&B shares Sam's (McIver) ability to see the ghosts (we're ready for some serious heartbreak on the way). What follows is the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and sneak peeks for tonight's chapter. From there, we have the official overview and image gallery for May 8th's season finale, S04E22: "The Devil Went Down to Woodstone" (with a whole ton of familiar faces).

Ghosts S04E21: "Kyle" & Season 4 Finale Previews

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 21: "Kyle" – Sam and Jay's relationship is tested when Kyle (Ben Feldman), a handsome living who shares Sam's ability to see ghosts, arrives at Woodstone B&B. Written by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 22: "The Devil Went Down to Woodstone": Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) host a big party for the launch of Sam and Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) vampire book. Story by Brian Bahe with a teleplay by Emily Schmidt and Greg Worswick, and directed by Christine Gernon:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

