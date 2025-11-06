Ghosts: Here's Our S05E04: "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day" Preview

Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Tonight's episode of CBS and Showrunners Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts finds Trevor (Asher Grodman) hoping to spend more time with his daughter, Abby (Gideon Adlon), when she gets a job working at Jay's (Ambudkar) restaurant. Seems simple enough, right? And yet, we have a strange feeling that some twists and turns are on the way for Trevor. Here's a look at our updated preview for S05E04: "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day," with the official overview and image gallery for November 13th's S05E05: "T-Daddy" offering some clues about where things might be heading…

Ghosts Season 5 Episodes 4 & 5 Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 4: "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day" – Trevor finds a way to spend more time with his newly discovered daughter, Abby (Gideon Adlon), by getting her a job at Jay's restaurant. Written by Guy Endore-Kaiser and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 5: "T-Daddy" – Trevor's relationship with his daughter is strained when he pushes her to follow a career in finance over poetry. Meanwhile, Jay confronts labor unrest at the restaurant. Written by Rupinder Gill and directed by Heather Jack.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

