GLAAD Media Awards TV Winners: Pose, Schitt's Creek, Colbert & More

The 2020 GLAAD Media Awards held its first virtual ceremony on Thursday night (airing on Logo on August 3), and let's just say that FX's Pose, Pop's Schitt's Creek, CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and many more across the television/cable/streaming landscape had a pretty good night (check out the list of winners below). Hosted outside and poolside by comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere, the 31st edition of the ceremony created to honor fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues in the media featured performances by Tony Award-winner Ben Platt (The Politician), as well as singer and activist Shea Diamond.

Winners in the various categories were revealed throughout the day via social media and featured acceptance speeches from each of the award winners. The virtual ceremony included appearances by Dolly Parton, Lena Waithe Kandi Burruss, Cara Delevingne, Lil Nas X, Ryan O'Connell, Peppermint, Geena Rocero, Lilly Singh, Brian Michael Smith, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Lena Waithe, and GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. Chloe x Halle closed out the show with a performance of "Do It," featuring RuPaul's Drag Race alums Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Mayhem Miller, and Naomi Smalls.

Outstanding Drama Series: Pose (FX)

Outstanding Comedy Series: Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character): "Two Doors Down", Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (Netflix)

Outstanding TV Movie: Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon)

Outstanding Limited Series: Tales of the City (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary: State of Pride (YouTube)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming [TIE]: The Bravest Knight (Hulu) and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

Outstanding Reality Program: Are You the One? (MTV)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: "Jonathan Van Ness: Honey, She's An Onion With All Sorts of Layers" The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine: "Am I Next? Trans and Targeted" Nightline (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: "One-on-One with Mayor Pete Buttigieg" The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

Special Recognition: Special (Netflix)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: El Corazón Nunca Se Equivoca (Univision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism – Newsmagazine [TIE]: Después de Stonewall (CNN en Español) and Orgullo Despierta América (Univision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Interview: "Cómo y Cuándo Salir del Clóset" Un Nuevo Día (Telemundo)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism Segment: "Amor Sin Condición" Noticiero Univision 33 (Univision)