Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Good Omens 3, neil gaiman

Good Omens 3: Neil Gaiman Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dismissal's Impact

A look at how a judge dismissing a sexual assault lawsuit against Neil Gaiman over jurisdiction could impact Prime Video's Good Omens 3.

In October 2024, the news came down that Prime Video's David Tennant and Michael Sheen-starring adaptation of Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens would wrap up its run with a 90-minute final episode. The decision came after reporting over the course of the past year from Tortoise Media, NY Magazine, and Vulture, which cited allegations of abuse by a number of women against Gaiman. Gaiman has denied anything non-consensual, with a Variety piece reporting that same month that Gaiman had contributed to the writing of Good Omens 3 but would not be involved with the production and would not be listed as an executive producer on the finale. Heading into the weekend, a legal decision came down that could impact how the streamer moves forward with releasing the finale.

With filming having wrapped earlier this year, fans were expecting the final "season" to hit their screens by the end of the year. Over the past few months, they've gotten a mixed bag regarding updates. Sheen made it clear on a number of occasions that he was as much in the dark as anyone else regarding if or when the finale would stream. Meanwhile, Composer David Arnold (Sherlock) offered a more positive update, posting an image of his guitar and the caption, "Brian Maybe is back .. it must be Good Omens 3!!" Gaiman's departure and its impact on the series were also subjects that Tennant tackled during an episode of The Assembly back in April of this year.

Over the course of an interview, a group of autistic, neurodivergent, and learning-disabled interviewers has the opportunity to interview an individual known for their particular field of interest, leading to some inspiring questions and thought-provoking responses. "Someone you've worked with, a friend, has been cancelled for some quite serious allegations. How has that affected you?" asked interviewer Cameron. After a pause, Tennant asked for some clarity, with Cameron adding, "He worked on 'Good Omens,' and that's been stopped, and how has it affected you?"

In his response, Tennant avoided focusing on Gaiman's departure and emphasized how important it was that the team behind the Prime Video series was being given a chance to give the fans an ending and not an unanswered cliffhanger. "We're doing 'Good Omens' again. We're going back to do the final. We're doing a final. There's been a slight rejig with the personnel," Tennant shared, with the interview taking place prior to filming, which went down earlier this year. "But we still get to tell that story which I think, it would have been very difficult to leave it on a cliffhanger. So I'm glad that's been worked out."

That brought us to this past August, with EP Josh Cole offering an update while discussing his new role as lead of a high-end drama banner under BBC Studios. During the article/interview, Cole shared, "I'm proud of everyone who worked hard on Season 3 in incredibly difficult circumstances. Knowing what 'Good Omens' means to the fandom really drove us forward, and the finale is very much for them." Though Prime Video has not officially confirmed, Cole noted that post-production was nearly finished and that a "premiere date is expected next year."

As reported by Bleeding Cool earlier today, US District Judge James D. Peterson dismissed Scarlett Pavlovich's 2025 lawsuit against Gaiman, accusing him of sexual assault and human trafficking, citing that the case should be litigated in New Zealand, where the alleged events were alleged to have occurred, instead of Wisconsin. The court made clear it was not evaluating the truth of the allegations. After the decision was rendered, Pavlovich's legal team filed a motion to appeal. It's important to note that the case was dismissed without prejudice, giving Pavlovich the opportunity to refile in New Zealand. Should Gaiman refuse to be legally served, the case could be moved back to the U.S. and reopened.

"The only connection that Wisconsin or the United States has with this lawsuit is that Gaiman has a residence in this state, and he may live here currently. All of the relevant events occurred in New Zealand, Pavlovich is a New Zealand citizen, both parties were living in New Zealand during the relevant time, all relevant evidence and most potential witnesses are located in New Zealand," Judge Peterson's ruling read. "Gaiman and Amanda Palmer (Gaiman's wife) now live in the United States, but both of them have agreed to accept service in New Zealand. Under these circumstances, it is clear that New Zealand is the more appropriate forum for resolving this dispute, so the court will dismiss the case without prejudice. If Pavlovich sues Gaiman in New Zealand, and he refuses to accept service there, Pavlovich may move to reopen this case."

How the recent legal decision could impact Prime Video's decision on when/if to release the final episode/season could become much clearer over the next few weeks. As we head into the end of the year, Amazon is expected to release its 2026 trailer spotlighting the show set to either premiere or return, which could offer a definitive answer to the fate of Good Omens 3. If Prime Video is waiting for a clearer picture of how things look legally for Gaiman before moving forward, then that could remain in limbo as potential appeals and refilings play out.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!