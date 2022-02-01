Guru Nation: Bob Odenkirk & David Cross Reunite for Paramount+ Series

You could show me a video of Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and David Cross (Arrested Development) ordering off a lunch menu and we're there. So we can't wait to see what the Mr. Show duo do when they team up with Bill Odenkirk and Paramount+ for the docu-style comedy Guru Nation. Directed by Jason Woliner (Borat 2), the series finds Bob Odenkirk and Cross playing rival gurus manipulating the minds of their deluded followers. Stemming from Paramount Television Studios, Cross, Bob Odenkirk, Bill Odenkirk, Jason Woliner, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, and Tim Sarkes are set to executive produce.

