Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: Hart of Dixie

Hart of Dixie: Brandi Burkhardt on Series Legacy, Reboot Thoughts

Brandi Burkhardt (Friendship) spoke with us about what she misses the most about The CW's Hart of Dixie and her interest in a reboot.

Brandi Burkhardt is always looking for opportunities for roles that can take advantage of her various talents as an actress and singer. Since her on-screen debut in the Touchstone mystery drama Boys in 1996 in an uncredited role, she landed her next project within the Disney family in the Hollywood Pictures period drama Washington Square in 1997 before landing her big break in the NBC soap Passions, appearing in 67 episodes. Burkhardt would be a regular appearing in guest roles in shows like ABC's Boston Legal, NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, CBS's NCIS and How I Met Your Mother, AMC's Mad Men, and her next ensemble cast TV role in The CW's Hart of Dixie. While promoting her A24 comedy Friendship, Burkhardt, who played Crickett Watts in the Leila Gerstein series, spoke to Bleeding Cool to reflect on her experience during her run, appearing in 49 of the 76 episodes across all four seasons from 2011-2015, and her interest in returning. Hart of Dixie followed Dr. Zoe Hart (Rachel Bilson), a New Yorker who, after her dreams of becoming a heart surgeon fall apart, accepts an offer to work as a general practitioner in a small town in Alabama. Burkhardt played Crickett Watts, a friend of Lemon Breeland (Jaime King) and AnnaBeth Nass (Kaitlyn Black).

Hart of Dixie star Brandi Burkhardt on the CW Series Legacy

Bleeding Cool: What would you miss most about 'Heart of Dixie' and your time on the show?

Oh, that was such a wonderful experience. I really miss all those people, and because we were in such a sweet little town and doing baking contests and musical numbers, it was great fun to play in such an innocent world and to create that escape. It was very much like a family, and I still have such a big space in my heart for all these people. I wish there would be a reboot. Anybody?! Any takers?!

I mean, with streaming, you never know, right?

I know, it could happen.

You can stream Hart of Dixie, which also stars Scott Porter, Cress Williams, Wilson Bethel, and Tim Matheson on Prime Video. Friendship, which also stars Paul Rudd, Tim Robinson, Kate Mara, and Jack Dylan Grazer is in theaters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!