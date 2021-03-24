Impact highlights: Kenny Omega Puts Rich Swann on Notice

Impact Wrestling has released video highlights from this week's episode, which featured a heavy presence by AEW Champion Kenny Omega. Omega and Callis joined Tony Schiavone and Tony Khan for one of their weekly "paid ads" on Impact last night.

Kenny did his impression of a Steiner Math promo when he said Matt Sydal has a zero-percent chance of beating him on Dynamite. Omega and Callis walked out of the ad.

Later, Omega and Callis took to the ring to cut a promo on Rich Swann. Callis explained that he knows Kenny may win the Impact World Championship, which could damage Impact, a company he's an executive for, but Callis said he's willing to sacrifice anything to ensure Omega's legacy.

Impact has also released video highlights from the rest of last night's show. In the first one, see Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo dispatch challenger Jazz with help from Susan.

Speaking of screwy finishes on Impact last night, Madman Fulton's interference may have saved Ace Austin from taking a loss, but it also stopped him from winning the X-Division Championship from TJP when the match ended in a disqualification. TJP will team up with Josh Alexander to take on Austin and Fulton next week.

If you're sensing a theme here tonight, it's not just you. Rohit Raju also cheated to defeat a destitute Fallah Bahh by grabbing hold of his tights during their match on Impact last night.

Bucking the trend, Trey Miguel managed to defeat Acey Romero cleanly in one-on-one competition, though Larry D did join his partner to beat down Miguel after the match, only for Miguel to be saved by… Sami Callihan?!

Luckily, the Good Brothers brought things back home, using a steel chair to help Karl Anderson defeat Eddie Edwards in a singles match.