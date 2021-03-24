Impact highlights: Kenny Omega Puts Rich Swann on Notice

Posted on | by Jude Terror | Comments

Impact Wrestling has released video highlights from this week's episode, which featured a heavy presence by AEW Champion Kenny Omega. Omega and Callis joined Tony Schiavone and Tony Khan for one of their weekly "paid ads" on Impact last night.

Kenny Omega cuts a promo on Rich Swann during Impact Wrestling
Kenny Omega cuts a promo on Rich Swann during Impact Wrestling

Kenny did his impression of a Steiner Math promo when he said Matt Sydal has a zero-percent chance of beating him on Dynamite. Omega and Callis walked out of the ad.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juK6f2eODck

Later, Omega and Callis took to the ring to cut a promo on Rich Swann. Callis explained that he knows Kenny may win the Impact World Championship, which could damage Impact, a company he's an executive for, but Callis said he's willing to sacrifice anything to ensure Omega's legacy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vr4gSBWagn0

Impact has also released video highlights from the rest of last night's show. In the first one, see Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo dispatch challenger Jazz with help from Susan.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nptzhcr52VA

Speaking of screwy finishes on Impact last night, Madman Fulton's interference may have saved Ace Austin from taking a loss, but it also stopped him from winning the X-Division Championship from TJP when the match ended in a disqualification. TJP will team up with Josh Alexander to take on Austin and Fulton next week.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r78hAf3sehY

If you're sensing a theme here tonight, it's not just you. Rohit Raju also cheated to defeat a destitute Fallah Bahh by grabbing hold of his tights during their match on Impact last night.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hhT6QYGDFes

Bucking the trend, Trey Miguel managed to defeat Acey Romero cleanly in one-on-one competition, though Larry D did join his partner to beat down Miguel after the match, only for Miguel to be saved by… Sami Callihan?!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MfaGK9PTcY

Luckily, the Good Brothers brought things back home, using a steel chair to help Karl Anderson defeat Eddie Edwards in a singles match.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkba29CEnbo

 

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.

twitter   envelope   globe  